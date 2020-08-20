In 2011, Tim Norman became a reality TV star when his mother’s restaurant became the focus of a show called Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s on the OWN network. His mother, Robbie, was initially the star of the show but as the seasons went on, Tim began to get more responsibility and thus more camera time. Although Tim was very ambition and had big dreams for the restaurant and its brand, he and his mother often bumped heads and he appeared to be a bit naive about certain aspects of the business. However, running a business has officially become the least of Tim’s worries as he was recently arrested for allegedly being part of a murder-to-hire plot that resulted in his nephew’s death. As fans of the show (which ended in 2018) remained shocked by the news, people are also interested in learning more about Tim. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tim Norman.
1. He Dated A Basketball Wives Star
If you were a fan of the show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, you may remember that Tim briefly dated Jennifer Williams from Basketball Wives. It doesn’t appear that the couple’s relationship ever got too serious. Williams subliminally responded to news of Tim’s arrest with an Instagram post that mentioned “karma will get you one way or another.”
2. He Served 10 Years In Prison
Trouble with the law certainly isn’t new to Tim. When he was just 17-years-old, he was convicted of armed robbery. He served a 10 year prison sentence for his crime. Tim admitted that at the time he had been involved in selling drugs. Even though everyone is innocent until proven guilty, his violent past definitely has some people raising an eyebrow in light of his recent arrest.
3. He’s A Rapper
During his time on Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s it was clear that most of Tim’s focus was on running and expanding the business. However, he also had a hobby on the side: rap. He released two songs a few years ago, one called “Home” and other called “Loud” which featured Migos.
4. He Has A YouTube Channel
Like any good aspiring rapper, Tim created a YouTube channel to showcase his work. The channel was created in January of 2016 and since then Tim only posted two videos and the channel only gained 203 subscribers. However, he’s still somehow managed to get nearly 130,000 total views.
5. He Was Sued By His Mother
Doing business with family can get messy, and Tim and his mother learned this the hard way. In 2016, Tim was hit with a lawsuit from his own mother over allegations of trademark infringement because Tim used the Sweetie Pie’s name to open up his own restaurant.
6. He Was Accused Of Assaulting One Of His Employees
Tim’s rap sheet is longer than most people know. In 2019, Tim was arrested and charged with assault after a former Sweetie Pie’s employee claimed that Tim punched him in the face. Apparently the dispute began when the former employee attempted to talk to Tim about paycheck related issues.
7. He Was Rumored To Have Dated A Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star
Jennifer Williams isn’t the only reality TV star Tim Norman has been linked with. In 2016, reports began to circulate that Tim had started dating former RHOA star, Phaedra Parks. The two never confirmed their relationship which is something Phaedra is probably thankful for now.
8. He Always Dreamed Of Opening A Restaurant In L.A.
Tim has always been passionate about expanding his mother’s Sweetie Pie’s brand. He felt that in order to truly be successful, the restaurant had to get into much bigger markets such as Los Angeles. He always dreamed of opening up a restaurant on the west coast and finally got his chance. Tim eventually opened up two restaurants in the Los Angeles area, but they’ve both already shut down.
9. He Won An NAACP Award
Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s was one of OWN’s most popular shows during its time on the air. As part of the cast, Tim won two NAACP awards. Both of the shows awards were for Outstanding Reality Series. The first was given in 2013, and the second in 2016.
10. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Tim was one of the most popular figures on the show, and his Instagram account reflects that. At the moment, he has 267,000 followers on the platform. As you can imagine though, his comments have been in shambles since his arrest. People haven’t been showing him any mercy and are very disappointed at the thought that he may have had something to do with his nephew’s death.