In Tim Rose’s line of work, being in the spotlight was probably the furthest thing from his mind. However, all of that changed when he became a cast member on the reality TV show Barnwood Builders. In the show, Tim and his co-workers/buddies, work hard to repair and salvage old log cabins and barns. On the surface, the show may not sound that exciting, but the work they do is incredibly impressive. Tim’s work ethic and and dedication to his craft have earned him the respect of his collegugues and the admiration of countless viewers. However, even after spending seven years on TV, there’s still a lot of people who want to know more about him. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tim Rose.
1. He And Alex Webb Didn’t Always Get Along
Anyone who has seen Tim and Alex work together on Barnwood Builders would probably never be able to guess that there was a point in time where the two didn’t get along. According to DIY Network, they were once “mortal enemies” but they have since been able to overcome their differences.
2. Barnwood Builders Is His Only TV Experience
Tim isn’t the type of reality TV star who has always wanted to be in front of the camera. In fact, the opportunity just sort of found him by chance. As far as we can tell, Barnwood Builders is the only TV show Tim has ever done and it doesn’t appear that he’s ever tried to audition for any others.
3. He Is A Private Person
After spending so much time on TV, most people would expect time to be somewhat of an open book by now, but that simply isn’t the case. He hasn’t shared much information about his life outside of what we’ve seen on Barnwood Builders. He prefers to stay low-key and not get caught up in all of the hype of the cameras.
4. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Tim works extermely hard, but he likes to play hard as well. In his free time, he enjoys being outside and as you already know, he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. Tim loves a variety of activities. Tim loves hunting, fishing, and trapping and he’s very good at all three.
5. He May Be In A Relationship
We know that Tim is a private person, so it’s not too surprising that he hasn’t gone into detail about his love life. However, he once shared a photo online with the caption “eating dinner with my love” which suggests that he could be in a relationship. That said, it’s also unclear whether or not he has any children.
6. He’s A Veteran
Long before Tim teamed up with the Barnwood Builders crew, he was working as an aviation mechanic in the Air Force. He served for 10 years before being discharged. His time in the miliatary may be over, but Tim is a very proud veteran and he’s honored to have served his country.
7. He Likes To Cook
From the outside looking in, Tim may not seem like the most domestic person but there is at least one household task he seems to enjoy: cooking. Tim loves to get in the kitchen and prepared good food for his family and friends. Unfortunately, though, he hasn’t shared any of his recipies with the public.
8. He Has A Facebook Account
Tim certainly isn’t the most active reality TV on social media, but he does have a Facebook profile. Although he used to post somewhat regularly, he hasn’t been active since May of 2020. When he was posting, he liked to share photos from his hunting and fishing excursions.
9. He’s A Football Fan
We didn’t find information to suggest that time has even been an athlete, but it does look like he’s a sports fan. One of the first posts on Tim’s Facebook shows that he liked a news a stats page for the Miami Dolphins. From what we know, Tim has never lived in Florida so it’s interesting that he is a fan of the Dolphins. Unfortunately for all of the Dolphins fans out there, the team hasn’t won a Super Bowl in over 40 years.
10. His Estimated Net Worth Is In The Six Figures
When it comes to finances, there’s a pretty good chance that Tim is living very comfortably. According to TV Show Casts, Tim Rose’s networth is around $250,000. Of course, there’s no way to know for sure exactly what he’s worth, but this seems to be a pretty solid estimate. It’s unclear how much money he makes per episode of Barnwood Builders.