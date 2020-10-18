Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tim Russ

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tim Russ

2 mins ago

Star Trek fans everyone will recognize Tim Russ instantly. He has been part of the franchise since the 90s and his character, Lt. Commander Tuvok , has become one of the most well-known. He has also done lots of being the scenes work with Star Trek. But while Star Trek may be Tim’s claim to fame, it’s certainly not the only thing he’s done. In fact, many of younger fans may not even be familiar with his work on Star Trek and will instead recognize him for playing the role of Principal Ted Franklin in the Nickelodeon series, iCarly. Tim’s ability to appeal of viewers from multiple generations is part of what makes him so special. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tim Russ.

1. He Originally Auditioned For The Role Of Geordi La Forge In Star Trek: The Next Generation

Sometimes things don’t work out the way you planned, but they still turn out the way they should have. That was exactly the case when it came to Tim’s Star Trek audition. He was originally hoping to be cast for the role of Geordi La Forge which ultimately went to LeVar Burton.

2. He Spent Some Of His Childhood In Turkey

Tim was born in Washington D.C. but his father was a member of the United States Air Force. As a result, he moved around quite a few times when he was younger. He spent several years living in Turkey. Some of the other places he lived in include Taiwan and the Philippines.

3. He’s Also A Voice Actor

Being in front of the camera is what has gotten Tim the most recognition throughout his career, but he has also done lots of work as a voice actor. Most notably, he voiced Solomon in the TV series, Sym-Bionic Titan. He has also voiced several video game characters including Thenios in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

4. He’s An Emmy Award Winner

Tim has accomplished lots of things over the years, but no accomplishment can quite compare to the feeling of winning a major award. In 2014, he won an Emmy Award which, somewhat surprisingly, had nothing to do with Star Trek. Instead, it was for a PSA he did for the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

5. He’s A Musician

On top of acting, Tim has always loved music and has been a performing musician for many years. He actually started playing the guitar before he even started acting. Tim regularly performs music at venues in the Los Angeles area and his songs can be found on most streaming platforms.

6. He Likes To Give Back To The Community

Helping those around him has been something Tim has been focused on throughout his career. According to his website, he is currently involved with two Los Angeles based charity organizations: A Place Called Home and The Midnight Mission. Any time someone purchased an autographed print from his website, a purchase of the proceeds are given to either charity.

7. He Participated In Black Lives Matter Protests

Tim has never been shy about standing up for what believes in. He made it a point to participate in Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles. He has also been very vocal on social media about his political stance and it is very clear that he doesn’t support president Donald Trump.

8. He Is An Astronomer

Star Trek has had a huge impact on Tim’s career, but it’s also played an important role in his personal life. Due to the franchise, he developed a real life interest in the world of outer space. While in an interview with CNET he said, “I’m an amateur astronomer, and I practice that hobby a lot. And I’m fascinated by hard science. Hard science is something for me that’s absolutely limitless in terms of how much can be learned and how much can be achieved. It’s a pure field of study.”

9. He Was In An Episode Of Hannah Montana 

Tim is the kind of actor who can truly do a little bit of everything. With that being said, iCarly isn’t the only teen series he has been a part of. Tim also made an appearance in an episode of Hannah Montana in 2007 where he played a character named Dr. Meyer.

10. His Daughter Is An Actress

Tim likes to keep his private life under wraps for the most part, but we do know that he is the proud father of a daughter named Madison Russ. Madison is following in her father’s footsteps and is currently pursuing an acting career. Her acting credits include an appearance in Star Trek: Renegades.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Voice Actor Shows Us What Voice Acting in Anime is Like in Funny Short
What We Learned from The Last Kids on Earth Season 3 Trailer
Why The Show “Away” Doesn’t Need Another Season
Will a Lost Revival Follow The Dexter Revival?
Why a Midnight Run Sequel Would be a Mistake
Five Suggestions to Make Scream 5 Watchable
Boston News Anchor Gets Fired Because of a Cameo in Hubie Halloween
Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are Teaming up for a Cleopatra Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tim Russ
Behind The Scenes Footage Of The Construction Of Star Trek: The Experience In Las Vegas
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tom Brooks
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica De Gouw
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test