Time-Lapse Video of a Man Taking a Selfie a Day for 7777 Days

Why someone would take a selfie of themselves every day for over 21 years is kind of hard to figure out, but figuring out that selfies, or self-portraits, are nothing new might actually blow the minds of some people. The actual concept for a phone selfie came up in the 90s, but of course, the actual practice of a selfie came up later. But think about it, for 21 years this man took his picture every day, then kept it, and aligned them all in order to finally come up with this project. You’ve still got to wonder why, but that’s a lot of dedication to something that is only important to this individual and anyone he can get to pay attention. Obviously enough people are paying attention since he’s online and there are plenty of people that are tuning in to see what this is all about. There are probably still many people thinking ‘what the heck?’. The fact that a person can change greatly in 2 decades isn’t much of a test since most people know that this kind of change is going to happen.
One’s appearance will change, their body will change, and despite being the same person there are many who will go through life and change in ways that might not be expected, anticipated, or even wanted. But aging happens all the same, and it would appear that this guy wanted to document as much as the day continued to go by. Over seven thousand days, closer to eight thousand, in fact, is a long time to keep taking selfies and keeping them in order. But somehow this guy had the diligence and dedication to do this day after day when a lot of us might have been done before a year was out. It does sound like a very tedious and, in some cases, bothersome thing to do since unless there’s a reason behind it there doesn’t appear to be something that a lot of people would enjoy doing.
This project was actually picked up over time and given more attention as AI was used to alter the images just enough that the aging process was sped up and was still kept much the same, as it’s shown in the clip. One can’t help but think that there are many ways to get attention these days, and this is one of the most tedious that’s ever been seen since this project started back in 2000, when the subject was 19 years old and continued forward until he reached the age of 41. There’s still a big question of why this was done, but it’s likely that he had his own reasons and that it meant something to him to do this since the kind of time and patience this would take, especially since it was a daily thing, and there’s not a big chance that every picture presented the same image that is seen in the clip. Strangely enough, some people might actually get mad and want to know what the deal was with this guy and why he felt the need to do this. But we all have our things, so trying to divine the reason might be tough.
But it obviously made sense to some folks since here it is, in living color, and aging gradually as the months and years pass by in quick succession. Aging is something that people are still fascinated by and it’s not too difficult to figure out why especially since some people appear to age slower while others age quickly and with far less grace. A lot of this is usually chalked up to either lifestyle or genetics, but it’s a combination of both that really help out more often than not since healthy living and a genetic predisposition to longevity and good health can always give way to practices that aren’t healthy and can be disruptive to the growth of a healthy body. Aging is something that is in the hands of the individual as much as biology since a person can age prematurely in a number of ways, but when practicing a healthy lifestyle there’s a better chance that aging won’t take such a toll on a body in some cases.
We’re going to age, but how a person treats themselves can make a big difference. It’s difficult to speculate on this individual since that’s not the point of the project, but it does appear as though time didn’t treat him that well by the end of the project. Maybe that’s just perception though since it’s entirely possible that this man is in good health and is someone that enjoys a much healthier lifestyle than many. The overall project is one that many people would likely want to know more about before commenting on, but the oddity of it is enough to elicit a few comments.