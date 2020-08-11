We’ve all seen socialites be depicted on TV shows and in films, but Tisnley Mortimer is a real life embodiment of what it means to be a socialite. Born into a wealthy family, Tinsley had a high-class up bringing that including private schools and family trips. As an adult, she has worked has to establish an identity of her own. She has had a career in the fashion industry which began with a job as an editorial assistant at Vogue Magazine. However, most people know her best through her role as a cast member on the Real Housewives of New York City. Tinsley joined the cast during season 9 and has been a fixture ever since. However, she recently announced that she won’t be returning to the show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tinsley Mortimer.
1. She’s An Animal Rights Activist
Tinsley is the proud dog mom to two cute little fur babies, but her passion for animals extends beyond her own pets. Over the years, she has used her platform to spread information about animal rights. She has even worked with PETA on initiatives that encourage people to adopt pets as opposed to purchasing them.
2. She Was In An Episode Of Gossip Girl
Serena van der Woodsen is one of the most infamous teenage socialites in TV history. As the main character on Gossip Girl, Serena embodied what it meant to be young, rich, beautiful, and popular in New York City. Tinsley appeared on an episode of the show in 2008 as herself. According to Screen Rant, Tinsley was actually one of the main inspirations for Serena’s character.
3. Being On RHONY Has Been Therapeutic For Her
Agreeing to do a reality TV show can be a double edged sword. Many see it as a great opportunity because it can lead to almost instant fame. On the flip side, reality TV can also be bad for a person’s reputation depending on how they behave. For Tinsley, RHONY proved to be a much needed experience. She told Town and Country Magazine that being on the show was actually therapeutic for her.
4. She Lives In Chicago
The primary reason Tinsley has decided to leave RHONY is simply because she no longer lives in New York. She recently relocated to Chicago to be with her fiance. She said, “I really followed my heart and my gut, and I knew it was the right decision. It was sad, it was scary, all of it. But you know what? I knew it was right and I had to do it, and I knew if I didn’t do it, I would regret it, and the outcome has been amazing.”
5. She’s Had A Rocky Relationship With Her Mom
Family is something that has always been important to Tinsley. She had a great relationship with her father, George Riley Mercer Jr., who passed away in 2015. Although she is also close with her mother, their relationship hasn’t been without its bumps in the road. Tinsley’s mother is very vocal and has never hesitated to share her opinions on her daughter’s life.
6. She Is Related To Thomas Jefferson
Tinsley’s wealthy roots don’t just date back a generation or two. Her family has been part of the upper class for hundreds of years. He is a descendent of former president, Thomas Jefferson. Her middle name, Randolph, is actually an homage to the late Jefferson.
7. She Studied At Colombia
Some people who look at Tinsley may be quick to assume that she’s all beauty and no brains, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. She attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in art history. While at Columbia, she was also a member of the tennis team.
8. Dior Once Named A Lipgloss After Her
If you’re not old enough to remember the days when Tinsley was was the hottest socialite in New York City, it may be hard to imagine just how popular she was. The truth is that Tinsley was the true definition of an ‘it girl’. She was so well-known at one point that Dior named a lip gloss color after her: Tinsley Pink.
9. She Had Her Own Reality Show
Being cast on RHONY isn’t the first time Tinsley has been featured on reality TV. In 2010, she had her own reality series called High Society that featured her life and various adventures with her friends. The show aired on the CW but only lasted for one season.
10. She Designed Handbags
As a young socialite, Tinsley became well-known for her bold style and impeccable sense of style. She eventually took her love for fashion and turned it into a job. She began designing handbags. Tinsley released a line in Japan through the luxury fashion brand, Samantha Thavasa.