10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Titletown High”

Netflix rarely misses. If they do miss, we don’t know about it. However, the streaming platform seems not to miss, ever, and “Titletown High,” is yet another one of their hits. The documentary follows a Georgia high school football team as they continue to win year after year. While everyone who lives in the south knows exactly how important Friday Night Lights are to any small town, this is a football team that everyone knows. Most small towns have their teams, their rivals, their star players, their shot at a little bit of glory winning the championship game. The Valdosta Wildcats, on the other hand, is probably the single most famous high school football team around. Located in Valdosta, Georgia, Netflix made the decision to follow the “Titletown” coaches, players, and their friends around for a few months to film their lives and bring even more attention to this football team, this small town, and this school. But, if you don’t know much about the south, you don’t know much about this team. It’s time to change your level of knowledge.
1. Coach Rush Propst is Famous
If you thought his name was familiar – and you probably didn’t, but your husband absolutely did – it’s because Rush Propst was on MTV more than a decade ago. It was 15 years ago, and the show was “Two-A-Days,” and he was the head coach at Hoover High. He built nothing short of a dynasty there, and he left that job to make an impact elsewhere.
2. Coach Propst has an Alleged Second Family
Right before he left Hoover High and the legacy he built there, he was accused of some ugly things. He was accused of having a complete second family he supported. He was accused of having an affair with a school administrator, of asking teachers to change player grades, and so much more. He is not a guy who is unfamiliar with making decisions that are frowned upon.
3. The Quarterback Came from California
Jake Garcia is the quarterback for the team – or he wants to be. He was committed to USC for some time before he ultimately signed to play in Miami, and he was ineligible to play out his high school football career. He was forced to leave the team because he was ineligible. He moved from California to Georgia after COVID hit and the state put an end to sports. His family uprooted their lives and moved across the country so he could keep playing during the most crucial year of his life.
4. Propst Overcame Cancer
Shortly after leaving his job at Hoover, he ended up in a dark place. He left the job and town he loved, he was diagnosed with cancer, and he was left with suicidal thoughts and a dark time. It was not his finest moment, but he managed to overcome what was bringing him down, and he’s moved out of the dark.
5. Propst is Out Again
Yet more controversy has hit his life, and now his team is ineligible for the championships. He’s left the team – though not by choice – and he’s moved back to Alabama. It’s been another dark time for him, but he is working hard to ensure that he can come out once again on top.
6. Propst Left His Wife
When he was on his first show on MTV, he had a second family that no one knew anything about. In fact, he was with a woman and they had three kids that his wife did not know about. He eventually left his wife for his girlfriend, and now they are married and raising their three kids together.
7. Propst is Raising his Own Kids Now
Being out of football yet again has given this man a chance to once again raise his own kids. He spent most of his life raising the kids of others on the football field, and now he will focus on his own kids, their needs, and what is best for the family that he has not spent too much time with.
8. Amari Jones Finds Girls More Important
He’s one of the kids trying to be the quarterback, but he knows it will be tough to get the job. He is too focused, however, on hiding his relationship with his girlfriend from his own mother. His coach doesn’t feel that he is as serious about the game as he needs to be as a result.
9. Grayson Leavy is Juggling Girls
Living in a small town where everyone knows everyone is a difficult feat when you’re trying to figure out what you want between two girls, and he’s currently doing just that. He is doing all he can to see if he can figure out where he stands with both Zoey and Lenley, and it’s not going well.
10. The show is Dramatic
If you like football, drama, and controversy, here you go. This is show is for you. There is so much going on, though, that you want to pay attention. Miss a second and you might miss at least three things that will leave you wondering what is going on.