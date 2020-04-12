The last several years have been a real whirlwind for actor, Titus Makin Jr. After a strong run with the popular TV series, Glee, Makin found himself landing minor roles in a handful of shows with the exception of the short-lived, Star-Crossed. However, in 2018 he was cast in a starring role on ABC’s The Rookie. His character, Jackson West, began the show as a young and energetic rookie who was eager to prove himself. However, having a father who is head of internal affairs for the LAPD definitely made things complicated. Jackson’s character has grown over the show’s two seasons, and so has Makin’s career. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Titus Makin Jr.
1. He Began His Career As A Singer
Although Titus Makin Jr. has always loved entertaining, he didn’t initially plan on being an actor. In fact, his sister was the actor in the family while he preferred singing and dancing. However, after years of going to his sister’s plays, he decided he wanted to give acting a try. He got his start in a school play was eventually accepted to a performing arts school in New York. He hasn’t abandoned his musical side, though. Titus has released music under the name Butterfly Ali.
2. He’s A Will Smith Fan
When Titus was growing up, one of the artists he looked up to the most was Will Smith. He is a big fan of what Smith has done over the years and says that Smith’s work heavily influenced him throughout his own career. But Titus’ also notes that his family has been his biggest influence.
3. He Asked To Audition For Glee
Glee was Titus Makin’s first major role, and he played a big role in turning that dream into a reality. When he hired someone to represent him as an actor, he asked his manager to let him know if there were ever any opportunities to audition for a role on Glee. A week and a half after making the request, he was given the chance to audition.
4. He Was A Background Dancer For 112
Before becoming an actor, Titus Makin was a background dancer for the R&B group 112 while they were on tour. If you’re not familiar with 112, they were a popular group from the late 90s to the mid 2000s. Some of their most popular songs include “Anywhere”, “Cupid”, and “Peaches & Cream”.
5. He Would Love To Do A Period Piece
Like many other actors, Titus already knows exactly what type of projects he like to work on in the future. He says he would love to do a period piece, adding “It sounds intense but I love things like 12 Years a Slave that have a solid weight to it! It sounds so exciting to me!”
6. He Loves Longboarding
Titus loves to go outside and longboard during his free time. He says, “I love heading down to the beach and playing volleyball with my friends and hang out. That is typically what I do! If I am not doing any of the other stuff to entertain myself, that is typically where I am at least twice a week.”
7. He Is Involved With Charity Work
Giving back to others is something that is very important to Titus. He is involved with a charity organization called To Write Love on Her Arms. The organization was founded in 2007 and focuses on helping those who are struggling with depression, self harm, and suicidal thought.
8. He Was Prom King
Running for prom king can get pretty competitive in most high schools. So Titus took it upon himself to create fliers to hang all over the school walls. He was pretty proud of the effort he put into campaigning, only to find out that he was going to win by default because he was the only person running.
9. He Lived In Germany
Titus was a gymnast for nearly 8 years and did most of his training in Germany where he lived in Heidelberg. In an interview, he shared that he can speak a little bit of German although he can understand much more than he can say. One day he hopes to own property in Germany.
10. Reality TV Is His Guilty Pleasure
Although he is a serious actor, Titus admits that he loves to watch reality TV from time to time. After all, catching up on a good reality TV show can be a great way to unwind after a long day. He said some of his favorite shows to watch include American Idol and The Bachelor.