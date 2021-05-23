10 Things You Didn’t Know about Titus O’Neil

Titus O’Neil is the kind of guy you notice when you walk down the street. Even if you don’t know who he is because you don’t follow the world of football or the world of professional wrestling, you see him coming. Any good Florida Gator fan knows him immediately when they see him. He’s an imposing man standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and in phenomenal shape. He moves with the grace of a well-seasoned athlete, and you cannot miss him walking down the street or in a restaurant. You either know him immediately or you wonder if he’s famous – he is, and it is time for the entire world to learn more about this man.
1. He’s a Floridian
Titus O’Neil is a born and raised Floridian. He was born in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was born on April 29, 1977, which means he recently celebrated his 44th birthday in 2021. After his college football days, he ended up playing arena football before transitioning to a successful career in the world of professional wrestling. He’s been busy his entire life, and he has never slowed down.
2. He Came From Difficult Circumstances
Titus O’Neil was a child who came from the worst possible circumstance. His grandmother’s boyfriend raped his own mother when she was only 10-years-old, and he got her pregnant as a result. When she became pregnant and gave birth to Titus O’Neil at the age of 11, she was a baby. She was a baby raising a baby, but his mother never once let him believe that he was anything other than a joy to him. They are exceptionally close. Her own mother tried to coerce her into having an abortion, but she left home and refused.
3. He Moved Around Florida
Despite being born in Boynton Beach, he and his mother made their way to Live Oak, which is just north of Gainesville along the I-75 corridor. He was able to spend the vast majority of his life growing up in that area, and he and his family enjoyed that time despite the struggles and the difficulties they faced as his mother was only a decade older than he was.
4. He Was an All-American Athlete
As a student at Suwannee High School, he played football. He played well enough that he was recognized nationally for his tremendous talents. He was named a High School All-American player by both USA Today and Parada Magazine back in 1995.
5. He is a Florida Gator
Upon graduating high school, he did what all proud Floridians do – he enrolled in courses at the University of Florida just south of his home in Live Oak. He played football for the Florida Gators football team, and he was part of the 1996 National Championship Team under former coach Steve Spurrier. He played on the team until 2000, and he was one of the most recognizable faces on the team.
6. He’s a Frat Guy
In addition to playing college football, he also joined a fraternity while in Gainesville. He was part of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He became a brother with the frat during his undergrad years, and he stuck with it throughout his time in college.
7. He Was Exceptionally Active in School
If you thought football, academics, and being part of a frat were enough to keep this young man busy during college, you’d be mistaken. During the spring of 2020, he ran for – and was elected – student body vice president. He didn’t get to serve long being that he graduated in August of the same year, but he found the time to make it happen.
8. He is Exceptionally Generous
When he’s not playing football, hanging out with his loved ones, wrestling, or being all-around great, he’s giving back to his community. He is actively involved in many organizations that are designed to help those who need it, and he takes great pleasure in giving back. He works with numerous nonprofit organizations in Tampa, where he lives. He works to get students into college, he reads books to school kids, and he works closely with his local United Way with their Walking School Bus program that provides personal escorts to bus riders in at-risk areas. The concept is to get these kids to and from their bus stops and their homes safely and without incident.
9. He’s a Proud Dad
Can we add dad of the year to his resume? Not even figuratively, either. He is literally a dad of the year. He was given the title of 2015 MEGA Dad Award as the Celebrity Dad of the Year to his two sons. Their names are TJ and Titus.
10. He is Christian
Titus O’Neil is a faithful man. He is a devout Christian who places a great deal of trust and love into the Lord, and he makes sure he raises his sons to do the same thing. We have a feeling he learned this from his mother, and his faith is unshakeable and unwavering.