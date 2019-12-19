10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tobie Windham

Tobie Windham is an American actor who is best known for his role in “What if He Wins,” Walk the Prank” and “DVD& Chill.” Many fans recognize him easily from his role as Uncle Will in “Walk the Prank.” He is an up and coming actor who made his debut in the film short “Little Things” as Eric D. Ervin in 2006. He doesn’t have a long list of credits but his activity has recently picked up and he’s growing a good-sized base of fans who are interested in learning more about him, so here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Tobie Windham.
1. He’s not yet that well known
Although Tobie Windham has been in the acting business for several years, viewers are really just starting to become acquainted with him. After appearing in a video short in 2006, it was years before he appeared in the 2009 film “Youth Violence: Inside the Skin” as Akeivo. With five years in between this and his previous appearance, it would be yet another five years and in 2014, he appeared as Jeremy in the video short “Stakes,” followed by a small role in “The Wesleys” the same year.
2. He got a break in 2016
Tobie was cast in the role of Uncle Will in the television series “Walk the Prank.” This was a recurring role that gave him the exposure that he needed so viewers could get to know him better. It also opened up more work for him in film and television. This was the role that seemed to launch his career in acting a little more solidly. He appeared in the role from 2016 through 2018.
3. Tobie is an actor and producer
A few more acting jobs came up for Tobie. In 2017 he appeared as Agent Armel Parker in “DeKalb Elementary,” followed by “Beth and the Blob,” in 2018. He now appears in the television series “Just Roll With It,” and he also recently appeared in “Roxie Wolfgang” and “What If He Wins.” 2019 has been a good year for Windham and from the looks of it, his career as a television/film actor is taking off. He served as executive producer for the television series “Roxie Wolfgang” in 2019.
4. He is a stage actor
Just because we haven’t seen a lot of Tobie on television doesn’t mean that he’s been idle. He is a stage actor who developed a passion for acting when he was just 12 years old. Tobie attended the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and was privileged to watch the production of “thunder Knocking on the Door” at the venue. He was firmly hooked from this point on and he knew what he wanted to do with his life. He has performed on the stage in several productions including “Seven Guitars,” “The Brothers Size,” “Hamlet,” and “American Buffalo.”
5. He is formally trained in theater
Tobie Windham is no stranger to the art of acting. He attended the University of Alabama and earned his bachelor of arts degree in theater. He continued his training at the American Conservatory Theater where he earned his Masters in Fine Arts in the discipline of acting.
6. He is a native of Alabama
Tobie Windham spent the early years of his life in Birmingham, Alabama. This is where he was born and raised, and it is also where he attended his first theater production. He attended college in his home state before relocating to pursue his career in acting. he moved to Los Angeles where he now makes his home.
7. Tobie is a talented professional in the business
In addition to being an actor who has performed live on stage in the theater, in film, and in television, he is also a producer, collaborator, innovator, and creator. Although it might look like he is new to the acting business, this couldn’t be further from the truth. He has been an actor for most of his life. He has not only worked as an actor in the United States, but also internationally. When he performed as a stage actor, his work took him out of the country
8. Tobie Windham is a family man
Windham is happily married and he has a beautiful family. He and his wife Shinelle Azoroh have a beautiful little daughter together. When he isn’t working, he’s spending time with the two special ladies in his life.
9. He has received nominations for his stage performances
Tobie made an excellent impression on his audiences as a stage actor. He has been in multiple productions and he was officially recognized for two of them in particular. He received a Bst Actor Nomination for his role in “Seven Guitars,” and the same nomination for “The Brothers Size.” Although he didn’t end up winning the awards, just the fact that he was nominated was a great form of recognition for his talents and contributions to the success of the productions.
10. He’s a regular guy in his personal life
When he’s not acting, Tobie Windham lives his life as a regular guy. He likes playing basketball and watching games. He’s athletic and keeps his body in good condition by hiking and running. He also likes to barbecue on his grill and hang out with his family. He was born on February 19, 1984, and as of 2019, he turned 35 years old. Tobie appears to have the world on a string. He went from being a successful stage actor to making his appearance in film and television. He’s getting involved in other aspects of film and television development as producer and collaborator and we see a very bright future ahead for Tobie in the film and television industry. He is a seasoned veteran already at the age of 35, and we think that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of him in the near future.