If you’re a TV fan, Todd Williams’ face is one you’ve probably seen several times. Throughout his career, he has been cast in a wide variety of shows, but he is most well-known for his roles in the TV shows In Plain Sight and Chicago Code. Most recently, he has gotten some attention for his role in the CBS series All Rise. Unfortunately, however, it was recently announced that All Rise would be canceled after its second season. Todd’s fans have nothing to worry about, though. He already has another project in the works. He will appear in an upcoming TV series called Panic and there are a lot of people looking forward to the show’s release. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Todd Williams.
1. He’s A Queens Native
Queens has a history of being home to some very talented people in the entertainment industry including Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, and Russell Simmons. Todd Williams is yet another name that can be added to the list. He was born and raised in the borough although he went to high school at Talent Unlimited High School in Manhattan.
2. He Likes To Spread Positivity
It can be easy to develop a negative attitude when working in a place like the entertainment industry, but Todd refuses to adopt that way of thinking. Todd Williams is a good vibes kind of guy, and he loves to bring positive energy to everyone he comes in contact with. Not only is this a good quality to have on a personal level, but it’s probably also served him well in his career.
3. He’s A Family Man
There’s no denying the fact that Todd is very proud of all the things he’s accomplished as an actor, but what he’s most proud of is the family he’s built. He has been happily married for several years although there isn’t much information out there about his wife. The couple has one child together.
4. He Studied At New York University
Todd’s road to acting wasn’t exactly a straight shot. He attended New York University where he majored in music business. Todd decided to leave NYU after just one year so that he could focus on his acting career. What may have felt like a risky decision at the time turned out to be one of the best choices Todd has ever made.
5. His Faith Is Important To Him
Todd hasn’t ever gone into the details about his religious beliefs but his social media profiles make it very clear that he is a man of God and his faith plays an important role in his life. Throughout his career, there’s no doubt that Todd has probably had to lean on his faith more times than he can count.
6. He Likes To Travel
Traveling is easily one of the best ways for a person to broaden their horizons and learn about different people. Todd looks forward to any opportunity that allows him to get out and see the world. He has gotten the chance to visit all sorts of cool places such as Spain and France.
7. He Didn’t Watch The Vampire Diaries Until He Joined The Cast
By the time Todd joined the cast of The Vampire Diaries in 2012, the show had already been on for several seasons. However, in an interview with Uproxx, Todd confessed that he had never seen the show before he became a part of it. Once he got the role, he binge-watched the first three seasons to give himself a better idea of what the show was about.
8. He Enjoys Being Out In Nature
There’s something about being out in nature that is incredibly relaxing. When he isn’t busy with work, Todd loves being outdoors. He looks forward to hiking and exploring nearby scenery with his family. Being outside has become the perfect way for Todd to relax and clear his head.
9. He Got His Start Doing Commercials
Every actor has to start somewhere and for Todd Williams, that somewhere was the world of commercials. Early on in his career, Todd got his foot in the door by doing commercials and voice-over work. He got his big break in 2001 when he landed a role in the movie Lift.
10. He Likes To Work Out
Todd is all about keeping himself in great shape. Exercise is an important part of his regular routine and he loves to get creative with the ways he burns his calories. Todd is a big fan of calisthenics and exercising outside. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t like to hit the gym every once in a while, though.