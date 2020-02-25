10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tokyo Toni

Earlier this month, Tokyo Toni walked down the aisle for the 6th time… albeit with the man she first said “I do” to 8 years ago. As well as burying the hatchet with ex Marcellus Hunter, it looks like she’s also made amends with her daughter, Blac Chyna, whose presence at the wedding raised a few eyebrows from those aware of the pair’s troubled history. Find out more about the reality star with these 10 fast facts.
1. 2nd Time Lucky
On Valentine’s Day 2020, Toni married Marcellus Hunter. It wasn’t Toni’s first time up the aisle with Hunter: the couple first married in 2012 but divorced in 2017 after Hunter took out a restraining order against Toni for, amongst other things, threatening to crack his head open and dump his body in a landfill site. Clearly, they’ve managed to patch up their differences in the years between, with the couple looking the picture of happiness as they said their “I dos” in front of a gathering of friends and family.
2. Reality Show Queen
Toni’s controversial appearances on The Real Blac Chyna clearly drew the eye of TV bosses. In November 2019, it was announced Toni would be starring in her own reality show on Zeus Network. The series, which followed Toni’s search for a new man, saw the star audition 15 contestants until eventually settling on the “winner” (which in this case proved to be “Big D”, otherwise known as Theodore Mark Martinez). Along with the contestants, the show also featured guest appearances from Toni’s friend, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Lyrica Garrett, and daughter Blac.
3. Family Matters
Toni’s relationship with her daughter Blac has, to put it mildly, had its ups and downs. As well as making several highly controversial attacks on Blac during the filming of The Real Blac Chyna, Toni showed little hint of motherly love when she launched a scathing attack on her daughter in 2018. After alleging Blac had kept her grandkids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, away from her, she went on to say that Blac wouldn’t even give her $30 to eat and that “Just like I birthed her on her birthday, I’m divorcing her on her birthday.”
4. Beef with Wendy
Blac isn’t the only one who’s felt the sharp side of Toni’s tongue. In July 2019, Wendi Williams, a friend of both Toni and Blac, discussed the pair’s ongoing feud on her show, airing a clip of Toni cursing out her daughter and saying she wouldn’t care if she killed herself. Toni clearly didn’t take well to Wendy’s public airing of her family’s dirty laundry, posting a bilious stream of abuse on Instagram Live that concluded with the message “Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you, I’m gonna get a charge.”
5. Boxed or Botched
Toni has pulled no punches when it comes to telling the world what she thinks of the Kardashians. In a lengthy Instagram post in 2016, she not only told the sisters they’d never be invited to the wedding of Rob Kardashian and Blac, she also managed to slip in a reference to them being either “boxed or botched” while making fun of them for being Armenian. Rob, on the other hand, had clearly impressed his then-to-be mother-in-law, at least according to her claim that “I really do enjoy his presence and humor!”
6. Head of an Empire
According to her Facebook page, Toni’s main occupation is as CEO of a PR firm called On My Grind Entertainment and Promotions, LLC, a company whose goal is to “work hard, entertain our friends, and just plain have fun.” Prior to her current position, Toni worked in several different roles for talent agencies and even served a stint with the US Army.
7. Curing Souls
If you’ve seen any of Toni’s TV appearances or read any of her frequent outbursts on social media, you might not necessarily think of her as someone who’s much concerned with doing good or serving the community. As it turns out, she is… at least according to a Facebook entry in which she claimed that philanthropy “cures souls eternally” and which proceeded to implore her followers to donate money to charity. “Use me for a EXCELLENT EXAMPLE!! I complained but I got it accomplished!!” she encouraged, “You can do the same!! Keep focused family!! Be thankful for all you have and don’t have!”
8. Name Changes
As you’ve probably guessed, Toni’s parents didn’t christen their daughter Tokyo Toni. The reality star’s birth name was actually Shalana. The desire to choose a new moniker later in life has clearly passed through the generations, with Toni’s own daughter abandoning her birth name of Angela Renee White for Blac Chyna.
9. More Husbands than Boyfriends
Toni’s been married 6 times (although admittedly, two of those marriages were to the same guy). She’s not, however, a serial dater, claiming during an interview with Rolling Out that she’s not had many boyfriends at all, and actually prefers the prim and proper approach when it comes to the opposite sex. “I never believed in giving your body away to a man and not having anything to show for it,” she explained. “I haven’t really had that many boyfriends, but I’ve had five husbands. I only did the ceremony with the first one, the others I went to the courthouse, but I’d consider walking down the aisle the next time.”
10. Making Amends
After calling her daughter a “statutory rape baby”, Toni and Blac didn’t speak to each other for a year. In Summer 2019, the duo gave an update on their frayed relationship, telling US Weekly that while they still had arguments, they were working hard to improve things. “I love her to death. Nothing else matters but family,” Toni said, with Blac echoing the sentiment with “It’s my mom and I love her.” Given that Blac was in attendance at her mother’s recent wedding, it looks like the peace treaty is still going strong. How long that’ll last is anyone’s guess.