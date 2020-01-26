10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tokyo Vanity

Tokyo Vanity is an American rapper and reality star that is best known for starring in Love & Hip-Hop In Atlanta. She has recently unveiled a 150 lb weight loss which she has received a lot of praise for. Here are ten things about her that you may not know.
1. She Was Born In New Orleans
Tokyo was born in New Orleans and this is also where she grew up. She is of African and Columbian descent and this means she has a range of influences when it comes to her music. She likes to keep information about her family private and as such there is not much that is known about her parents or the rest of her family.
2. Her Real Name Is Shantell Allen
She uses the name Tokyo Vanity because she likes to maintain her privacy. Her real name is Shantell Allen but neither herself or her family and friends refer to her using this name. She has never been referred to by this name during her time in Love & Hip-Hop. However, her biography on the Fandom page for the show reveals that this is her real name.
3. She Is Best Known For Her Hit That’s My Best Friend
She first came to prominence in 2015 with her hit That’s My Best Friend. The video for the song was particularly popular on Instagram and Vine where it received thousands of views. Since starring in Love & Hip-Hop she has also released a number of other singles that have been played in the show. According to Wikipedia, cast members often time the release of these singles to coincide with them being aired on the show.
4. She Has Appeared In Thirty Episodes Of Love & Hip-Hop
Even though she is only billed as a supporting cast member, she has appeared in thirty episodes of the show over two seasons. This is one of the largest number of appearances for a member of the supporting cast. She is known for her sharp tongue and the facts that she tells things as they are. This does not always make it popular with the rest of the cast because it means she says things that they do not always want to hear. However, it is something that has made her very popular with fans. She announced that season eight of the show would be her last, but as yet no plans for a ninth season seem to have been made anyway.
5. She Dated Tabius Tate
A large part of her appearances in season seven were related to her relationship with Tabius Tate. Before they appeared in the show they has been dating for several years but they split up during filming for season seven. He later went onto begin dating Spice, which did cause a fight between the two women. Tabius and Spice also split up later in the season and he left the show soon afterwards. Tokyo and Spice settled their differences in the reunion show for season seven.
6. Her Trademark Hair Color Is Pink
She is well-known for the bright colors in her hair which usually includes some pink. Her hair is pink for the green screen shots in both seasons of Love & Hip-Hop. She sometimes also has hair that is several different colors, but pink is always in there somewhere. Her hair is one of the things that people first notice about her and it is a reflection of her bright and vibrant personality. A lot of her Instagram posts are focused on how she cares for and styles her hair.
7. She Is The First Virgin Cast Member Of Love & Hip-Hop
A lot of the drama in Love & Hip-Hop is usually related to relationships and people cheating on others so it is somewhat unusual that Tokyo is a virgin. She has been vocal about the fact that she intends to remain a virgin until she is sure she has met the right person. This does not mean that she has not been involved in relationship drama however and there were several problems between her and Tabius that played out in the show.
8. Her Friends Have Been Worried About Her Health And Weight For A While
In season eight of Love & Hip-Hop Tokyo has something of a falling out with her friend Sierra. Part of the reason for this was that Sierra mentioned a few times that she was worried about the weight that Tokyo was carrying and the effect that this could have on her weight. She also had a number of health issues during the season which went someway to proving the point that Sierra was trying to make. The two friends went on to make up and in the second part of the reunion show, Tokyo opened up about the issues that she had been having with depression.
9. She Has Been Updating Her Instagram Followers On Her Weight Loss
She has remained quiet about how much Sierra did have to do with her decision to lose weight, but it was a decision that she made nevertheless. Inquisitr reports that a recent video of her working out at the gym has been viewed more than 750,000 times. She has been sharing the things she is doing to lose weight online such as changing her diet and working out at the gym. She continues to post photos of herself on Instagram and fans can see how her body shape is changing.
10. She Plans To Continue With Her Fitness Program
She is happy with the amount of weight that she has lost so far, but she still wants to continue with the program that she has been following. She has come up with a plan with the help of her personal trainer to lose a specific amount of weight in the next six months. She uses the support that she gets on her social media posts in order to give her the motivation she needs to carry on with this program.