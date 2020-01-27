Tom Felton’s Dream Role is to Play James Bond

Can anyone really see Tom Felton stepping into the shoes of James Bond and playing the super-spy in a convincing way? It’s not an insult to his character or his person to say that he might need to put on a few pounds of muscle and change his look a bit, but that might not be quite enough. As Christian Bone of We Got This Covered has revealed this is Tom’s dream role, but given that the role might go to a person of color when Daniel Craig steps down finally after No Time To Die, it might be that Felton will be made to wait a little longer or perhaps take up a role in the Bond world that will see him as a villain or someone that will push the limits of his talent. He did manage to convey the idea that he likes playing characters that are a great deal different than he is, so perhaps there’s still room in the spy world for him in a role that would cast him as someone that’s not quite good but definitely not all bad, a double agent of sorts, but definitely not Bond. Again it’s not a mark against the man, but he just doesn’t appear the type that’s been selected in the past and if we’re being fair it’s hard to see him as anyone other than Draco Malfoy to this day since he exemplified the role in such a way that there’s really no one else that could do it quite as well as he could. He’s been working to put distance between himself and the wizarding world of course, as he has shown up in other projects such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes and even The Flash, but thus far getting noticed for anything else has been kind of difficult.
Some actors just don’t tend to move beyond the parts they establish as child actors, and Felton is one of those that people still look at and want to see as Draco Malfoy, though those days are probably well behind him unless he and the rest of the cast are thinking of coming back for the rumored Harry Potter movie that might be on the horizon eventually. So far it’s more rumor and gossip that might have a strong base to work from, but it would be interesting to see an aging Draco and to find out if he became more like his father or pulled away from the Death Eaters entirely and became his own man. If the story Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is any indication then Malfoy definitely didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps, but the rift between Draco and Harry was never fully mended since the intense hatred they had for each other throughout their school years was likely too much to overcome that quickly.
But thinking of Felton in a suit and being sent out to hunt down rogue agents and arms dealers and other villains is kind of difficult since it really doesn’t appear to suit him, at least not at this juncture. In a way it might be fitting if he was the beginning James Bond, someone younger that was able to show an origin to the character that would one day become the world’s greatest spy and one of the most controversial heroes in all of pop culture. Niamh Spence of Lad Bible has her own opinion on this matter. But entering the ring as of right now and taking on the mantle doesn’t sound like something that will be able to happen since a lot of people are likely expecting a person of color to take over in the name of diversity and change, which will hopefully work out and not backfire since Bond has been Bond, more or less, throughout the many years and he’s been a white man with each new version, something that has vexed a number of people lately and has apparently been building a desire in many to see a change occur. His dream might have to wait a bit, or he might have to vie for a different role in the franchise since otherwise it’s fairly certain that he’ll miss the casting call on this one.
Whether he gets in or not though Felton is still a name that many people are going to remember for a while since he helped to create a legacy that, much like James Bond, has already jumped from one generation to another as the fan base has continued to grow and the Potter fans have gone off in different directions, attracted to their favorite characters as they’ve made it known that not everyone is as mad for Harry as people might think. Draco Malfoy has his own fan base as well, and though it’s likely not quite as big, it’s still enough to realize that the character did strike a chord with enough people to be considered as one of the more notable faces within the halls of Hogwarts. It might never happen that we’ll see him as Bond, but it doesn’t feel as that would be a huge loss.