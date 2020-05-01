Tom Holland Accidentally Shares the Answers to His Marvel Pub Quiz

First things first, Tom Holland probably should have turned the music down or off, and second, he should have protected the answers a little more since if you’re quick enough you can read the answers on the back of some of the cards. At least someone had the good sense to tell him that he was showing off the answers at one point since otherwise this would have been a serious waste of a good time for the fans and kind of a funny gaffe to look back on in just a few minutes. It’s kind of apparent that Tom doesn’t do a lot of work online, otherwise he might have realized that things written down tend to appear backwards and that yes, people can see things that are presented to the camera even if you think they’re hidden sometimes. The thought is there though and he’s having a good time with it so there’s really no harm. Some of the questions are bound to test a person’s MCU knowledge however since a few of them are fairly easy while some of them are a little more obscure and the answers might have been missed since people were more focused on the action during the movies than the small bits of minutiae that are prevalent in just about every Marvel movie and are looked at later on by uber-geeks (it’s a term to be proud of, not shamed) as they go frame by frame in an attempt to prove a point or just because it happens to be their hobby. Yes, it’s a bit odd to think of watching a movie in this manner, but it is done by some people and it is kind of mind-numbing to think of.
It’s kind of a wonder how much anyone that’s played a part in the MCU knows about the entire franchise since to many of them it’s just another role, a great role without a doubt but another job that they’ve taken in the span of their career. Many fans don’t always take the time to understand that the actors don’t always know everything about the franchise since they’re there to act out a part and then move on. For those that are fans of Marvel such as Holland and a few others it’s likely that they do know more than a few things since being a fan you tend to pick up on different facts and facets of the franchise in your own time and according to your own interests. But expecting the actors to know just about everything is kind of foolish if only because they aren’t there to study every part of the MCU, they’re typically there to study their part and how it coincides with those they’re acting with. Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue had something else to say about this. In some franchises the actors don’t even go that far since they only focus on their own part and don’t think about the rest of it. The Marvel universe has been put together in a way thus that, on screen, has been amazing since the characters and the story lines have come together for the most part in a way that can be accepted if not always fully agreed upon by the fans. But expecting the actors to know everything is kind of ludicrous since there is A LOT of material that even die hard fans have trouble pulling up at a moment’s notice, and asking anyone to sit down and study book after book of comic facts is a bit difficult, though asking them to at least research their character and thus the characters they’re going to be interacting with wouldn’t be too far of a stretch.
With that being said the MCU has come together nicely over the years and the questions that Holland is doling out aren’t too tough unless one is a casual fan and didn’t pay attention to a lot of the finer details that were present in every Marvel movie. Stephen Roget of Ranker has a few facts that even the most avid fans might not know. That’s to be expected though since a lot of people go to the movies with the intent to just have a good time and enjoy themselves, not necessarily to learn every little thing they can about the movie or the characters. Plus, what we know about each character can be easily overriden since they’ve all been changed just enough over the years that what we do know is often supplanted by what the directors want to show us. The Infinity Saga after all went very different in the comics and the characters that were involved in the epic story line were far more plentiful, but of course with movie rights and the kind of permission that would have been needed to add everyone in it just wasn’t feasible so we got another Avengers movie that was only half of the original story. But hey, it was still great.