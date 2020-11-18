Tom & Jerry Enter the Real World in New Movie Trailer

In a way, it almost feels as though the past is being brought into the present to see how it’s going to mesh, and in some ways, it does feel as though it might be a little hokey and corny, but people will still accept it. Tom and Jerry are, after all, two of the most famous cartoon characters from the last several decades, and they’ve grown famous for their antics when it comes to interacting with each other, even if they’re supposed to be friends. But when they move to the big city and start their shenanigans all over again one can’t help but think that the current generation will be reminded, and younger generations will be shown, just what slapstick was all about and can still be since already the trailer is making it appear that the two will be up to their old tricks. It’s heartwarming in a way since it indicates that the old, hard-hitting style of animated storytelling isn’t completely dead and hasn’t been entirely killed off yet by those that believe that cartoon violence is a huge issue. But it also kind of feels as though it’s being forced in without allowing things to happen naturally. Or maybe that’s just something that occurs from a personal perspective. It’s hard to say, but it’s still nice to see that the cat and mouse duo is being touted to the masses in this manner.
Whether it will prove to be effective is hard to say since in all honesty there are times when animated/live-action hybrid movies work out and there are times when they just feel a little too forced. Who Framed Roger Rabbit? was a great movie for a lot of reasons since it had a great cast, a fun story, and at the time it was one of the only movies really going all out when it came to the hybrid feel that people enjoyed. The real world interacting with the animated world was something that people responded to quite well at that time, but the fact that people have seen so much to date might work against Tom and Jerry, or it might help them, it’s hard to say since the animated lunacy that the two are so well-known for is something that a lot of us are possibly expecting and wouldn’t be unhappy to see in the least. But considering that we live in an era where things get picked apart so often for the slightest thing and are often looked down upon due to symbolism of some sort that some folks see and others don’t, there’s nothing to say that this movie won’t be downgraded simply because it doesn’t fit someone’s idea of cute and funny.
But just looking at the trailer it does appear that it’s going to be one long Tom and Jerry episode featuring a few very famous faces and a situation that the duo has been in before but to a much greater degree. It’s obviously taking place in a world where animated characters aren’t uncommon since animated pigeons, especially those that sing, and animated elephants don’t appear to be much of an issue for anyone. Obviously, there’s been a bit of world-setting in this movie and it’s bound to be a bit different than people were expecting, but that could be a good thing. Right now it still feels as though the feeling is a bit forced, but perhaps upon watching the movie, things will change. It does feel like something that critics will take into mind when jotting down their opinions and why this movie does or doesn’t work for them. Anyone thinking of seeing a high Rotten Tomatoes score might be in for a surprise, or not, since the critics have been notoriously hard on some movies and entirely easy on others, much to the disappointment and/or surprise of the fans. Thankfully the one thing that can be counted on is that the critics don’t always predict just how successful a movie will be, even if their words are given a little more credence than they deserve at times.
Tom and Jerry have, for a long time, been a rather easy show to watch since there’s not much more to it than a cat and a mouse that are continually at odds with each other for one reason or another, and are fated to always be at each other’s throats no matter that they rely on each other to be funny. Their entire routine is one that has become a partnership that, over the years, has entertained so many people that all one has to do is speak their names and you’re likely to get a smile and a nod of recognition. In that light, the movie might be worth watching just to see what’s been done with the duo.