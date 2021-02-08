Tom Riley has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and a half, but he’s never gotten complacent. Over the years, he has continued to grow in his career and he has become very well-respected along the way. He has nearly 40 acting credits and the list expands every year. Many people will recognize Tom the most from his role in shows like Da Vinci’s Demons and Dark Heart. Now there is another role in the pipeline that is sure to get Tom lots of attention. He will be playing Augustus ‘Augie’ Bidlow in the upcoming HBO series The Nevers. The series is set to be released in April 2021. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tom Riley.
1. He Is A LAMDA Alum
Tom is a formally trained actor who studied at the well-known London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA). The school boasts a very long list of notable alumni including Benedict Cumbartch, David Oyelowo, Natascha McElhone, and John Lithgow.
2. He Has Been On Broadway
If you thought that Tom Riley’s on screen resume was impressive, wait until you find out that he’s also had a very impressive theater career. He made his Broadway debut in a 2011 revival or Arcadia. He has also been in several other stage productions including The Vertical Hour at the Royal Court Theatre. In recent years, he has been primarily focused on screen opportunities.
3. He Is Married
There are probably lots of people out there who would consider Tom to be their celebrity crush, but sadly for them, there’s only one person he’s interested in: his wife, Lizzy Caplan. Lizzy is also a successful actor and is best-known for her role in Masters of Sex. The couple doesn’t have any children, but they do have an adorable fur baby together.
4. He Is A Big Tom Hanks Fan
Even your favorite actor has a favorite actor, and for Tom one of those actors is Tom Hanks. Anyone who is familiar with Tom Hanks’ work could easily understand how he could be someone’s favorite. He has long list of amazing roles and he is still putting out quality work.
5. He Is A Director And Producer
Some actors have decided that telling stories from the other side of the camera simply isn’t their thing, but Tom has given it a try and he will likely end up doing more of it in the future. He made his directorial debut in 2019 with a short film called The Toll Road. He has also done some production work in the TV world.
6. He Studied English Literature
Acting isn’t the only thing Tom has studied. Prior to going to LAMDA, he went to University of Birmingham where he studied English literature and graduated with honors. After graduating, he started a theater company before continuing his studies as LAMDA.
7. He Likes To Travel
Tom is passionate about getting the most out of life and having as many experiences as possible. Luckily, he has a job that has put him in a position to do just that. Tom has spent a lot of time traveling. Some of the countries he’s been to include Maldives, Austria, and Serbia.
8. He Enjoys Interacting With Fans On Social Media
If you’re one of Tom’s fans and you don’t follow him on social media, you might want to start. He’s a pretty active social media user and he uses it as a way to connect with his fans. He is particularly active on Twitter and it’s fairly common to see him responding to questions and comments and reposting tweets from fans.
9. He Is An Avid Reader
The entertainment industry can be fast paced and hectic, so it’s not surprising that Tom likes to take some time to simply be still and relax. During those moments, reading is one of favorite ways to pass the time. Tom enjoys a variety of books and he loves sharing some of his favorites with his followers on Instagram.
10. He Had Lots Of Odd Jobs
From the outside it may seem like Tom’s journey has been easy, but that isn’t the case at all. He’s had to grind hard to get where he is today, and part of that grind was working jobs to help himself say afloat before his career took off. He told Daily Mail, “I worked in restaurants, bars, record stores; I did anything and everything to pay my way through university and Lamda. I did telemarketing for kitchens and bathrooms, which was the worst job in history”