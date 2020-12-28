10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tom Wlaschiha

You know him by Tom, but Thomas Wlaschiha is an actor who has been in the business for a long time. In fact, he’s been in the business for a quarter century. Since 1995, he’s been working in the acting business, and he’s been making a huge sensation everywhere he goes. Fans love him, everyone wants to know more about him, and we have exactly what you are looking for right here. He’s the kind of man who does what he wants, and he does it well. On that note, let’s find out what makes him who he is.
1. He’s in His 40s
It’s amazing to us that he is as old as he is – not that he is old by any means – but because he looks so much younger than his 47 years. He was born on June 20, 1973. This means in 2023, which is only two short years away at this point, he will celebrate his 50th birthday. It doesn’t seem possible.
2. He’s German
He was born and raised in Germany. He was born in a small location called Dohna. That’s located in Bezirk Dresden. It’s in East Germany. He lived there with his family until he was almost a legal adult. He was 17 when he left Germany, though he lives there now, too.
3. He Was an Exchange Student
When he was 17, he traveled to America. He made the decision to become an exchange student, and it worked out well for him. He was in Massachusetts as an exchange student. He was in a town called Agawam. He was there shortly after the Berlin Wall fell, and it was a very tumultuous time in history.
4. He’s Multilingual
Not only does he speak fluent English and German, Tom Wlaschiha also speaks several other languages. We are always so impressed by those who can speak more than one language. Two is difficult enough, but he’s also able to speak fluent French, Russian, and Italian.
5. He’s All About Being Relatable
When you’ve been in the business as long as he has, you often find yourself in the position of answering the same questions. “What’s your secret?” is one of those questions. He’s good about giving an honest answer, too. He knows that no character is going to be a good character if it is not a relatable character. So, he does what he can to make sure he makes each character as relatable as possible.
6. He Does Not Dwell in the Past
When he takes on a new character, he does not take anything from an old one. He leaves his old characters in the past. He does not bring them with him when he is done with them. A character is a character, but it remains where it was and does not have a place for it in a new role.
7. He Leaves Morality to the Audience
We love this. He feels that every character has his own unique flow and personality, and he doesn’t judge the character on the depths of his morality. He doesn’t judge their actions. He lets the audience do that by taking the character and turning it into what he feels it needs to be – the rest is up to the viewer.
8. Less is More
Additionally, he lives by the motto that less is often more. You don’t have to bring too much to anything. You simply have to be able to do the things that are the best things, and you need to give what you can. Simplicity is always the key, and we agree with that.
9. He’s Private
You won’t find him sharing too much of his personal life with the world. He likes to keep his work life in one place and he likes to keep his private life in another. He’s not looking to keep things mixed into one another too much. There is a clear line between what the public gets and what you get for yourself, and he understands that significantly.
10. He’s Always Wanted to Act
From the time he was a teen of around 15, he knew what he wanted to do with his life. He knew that being an actor was something that was made for him. He knew he could take a role and turn it into something very special, and he knew then that he would make this his life. He’s done it. He’s made it his life for more than a quarter century, and that is nothing if not the epitome of success.