Tommy Chong Scripting a Cheech and Chong Horror Movie

How many people do you really think would want to see a Cheech and Chong horror movie? If your answer is ‘A LOT’ then you’re likely not too far off the mark since despite the culturally insensitive nature of the movies and the fact that they were never intended to be PC the idea of Cheech and Chong creating a horror movie would be something that a lot of people would want to see and would possibly be willing to fund at least as a B movie or something that would go automatically to a streaming service or DVD. Think of how people would flock to this, at least at first since the names Cheech and Chong still carry a lot of weight with certain crowds and despite the fact that both of them are incredibly old at this time it might still be something that could possibly work since their legendary status is something that isn’t bound to die out. The only problem is that Tommy Chong had this to say as per Ryan Scott of MovieWeb:
“Every comedy team before they broke up, they always had a horror movie. Abbott and Costello Halloween. Abbott and Costello meet the monster. Bing Crosby and Bob Hope, they had one. Everybody had a horror movie. So I always wanted to do a horror movie. In fact, we did a reunion tour movie and I wanted to make that a horror movie but I didn’t have the clout that I once had with Cheech, so I couldn’t talk him into it. It’s a nice genre to play with, you can have a lot of fun with it. Like Get Out, I like that approach to it.”
That was quickly followed by this:
“Oh, I doubt it will get made. Right now my agent and I are working on a lot of things. But mainly, I’m working on staying warm, staying comfortable and high.”
So to say it’s a desire of Chong’s to make this movie is easy to affirm, but whether or not we’ll ever see it is something that we’ll have to wish for and hope that will happen one day before the guys are just way too old and there’s no longer a chance. Tommy Chong did show up recently in the Jay and Silent Bob sequel that’s now available on some platforms, but whether or not we’re going to see much of him in the big leagues any more is kind of hard to say since he’s still a very valued individual when it comes to pop culture, as is Cheech, but the idea that they’ll ever get around to making a horror movie is more of a pipe dream at best since there are just too many variables to consider at this point when it comes to what the movie would be about and what kind of horror they would be taking on. If what Chong has said about Get Out and liking the idea it could be something far more cerebral in nature since Get Out wasn’t a blood and guts horror movie, though it was creepy and well done all the same. It’s an idea at least, but again it’s one that isn’t too likely to materialize if the guy behind the project is already stating that it probably won’t happen.
It’s still fun to think of since imagining Cheech and Chong toking up and then meeting up with someone that wants to swap their brains into the bodies of other people or perhaps wants to collect them for some insidious purpose would be kind of interesting. Or think of a Paranormal Investigation arc and imagine the two of them getting high while a coven of witches and some dark, malevolent spirit is out to get them. There’s a parody to be made there, that’s for sure, and while the guys have been in plenty of projects throughout their careers post Cheech and Chong, this would be the culmination of their legendary status that would likely cement their legacy for good and in full view of those that might know little to nothing about them in this current era. Think on that, as those of us that grew up idolizing Cheech and Chong are still willing to see more of them, there are plenty of people that would look at such a movie and wonder just why we’re so enamored of it. It’s Cheech and Chong for crying out loud, a duo that was making us laugh till we cried back in the day when offensive comedy was still all the rage and no one was bound to get offended by the material that was used. Caroline Howe of the Daily Mail has a story that might shed some light on why we haven’t seen much of them together throughout the years, no matter how much we want to.
Even if it never happens it’s still fun to think about since the inclusion of a ton of weed and two of the funniest guys to ever get together on screen would be nothing short of brilliant.