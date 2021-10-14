10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tommy Sheehan

Tommy Sheehan is a man who has done a lot in life. He is a guy who never thought he’d be where he is today, but he’s become one of the most recognizable reality television stars of the decade, and it’s because he can win. He’s part of the “Survivor: Island of the Idols,” program as well as one of the contestants from, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies,” and he’s not slowing down. His fans know a few things about him, such as the simple fact that is a winner, but they’re always looking for more. If you don’t know much about him, we have everything you could ever hope to learn right here.
1. He is from Queens
When Thomas Sheehan was born, it was in Queens, New York. We don’t know how old he is, but we do know that he is a man who has done a lot in what appears to be a short period of time. He grew up in the same house as his mom and dad, and as his sister.
2. He is the Baby of the Family
Most people have assumptions about the order of birth in a family. Sheehan is the second born, and he is the baby. His sister is older than he is, so it’s easy to assume she’s the responsible one to his slightly wilder ways. While we don’t see him as being a wild child, we do think that he was probably daring and adventurous as a child.
3. He Went to College
Growing up, he knew what he wanted to do with his life, and what he wanted to do with his life involved going to college and making things happen. He attended his college courses at the State University of New York College at Cortland. You might know it better as SUNY Cortland. He graduated with his degree in education in 2014.
4. He is a Teacher
Following his college graduation, he went right into teaching. He became a fourth-grade teacher for the Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District. He loves his job working with kids teaching them all the subjects. It takes a special type of person to want to be a positive influence in the lives of kids in a classroom.
5. He Suffered a Concussion
During his time on “The Challenge,” he did not win. Unfortunately, he was medically removed from the competition when it was discovered that he actually suffered from a concussion. He was forced out earlier than he would have liked to be, but head injuries are never safe to play with.
6. He’s Involved in School Sports
Not only is he a teacher, he’s also a school sports enthusiast. He is a high school sports referee. We don’t know what he does as a ref when he’s on the court or on the field – he might ref one sport, or he might ref several. Either way. He spends time refereeing, and he also works part time as a lifeguard.
7. He’s Still in New York
He grew up there, and we don’t think he’ll ever leave. Maybe, if there is something worthwhile, he might take off and head elsewhere, but he doesn’t seem like the kind of guy to do it. He seems happy in the city, and he seems happy where he works and lives. He might be a lifer.
8. He’s Close to His Family
He and his mom, his dad, and his sister are all close. From all accounts, we understand he had a pretty typical childhood with his family, and he probably has a lot of happy memories growing up in New York with them. They clearly support his dreams and the things he wants to do in his life, and that is all that matters when you are a family.
9. He’s Private
He’s a man who doesn’t say much about his private life, and no one should ever feel as if they have to. He keeps things to himself, and he is just living his everyday life. If there is anything juicy or interesting going on in his private life, he’s not sharing it with the rest of the world no matter how much his fans want to know.
10. He Loves What He Does
We all know that he loves what he does working with kids educating them because despite winning $1 million, he didn’t leave his job. He never had the intention to leave his teaching career despite his newfound fame and his ability to make money doing other things beside teaching. It’s his passion.