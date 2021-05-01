On the surface, spending all day playing video games may sound like a waste of time, but that’s not true for TommyInnit. Over the last few years, he has turned his love for the game Minecraft into a massive online presence. Within just a few months of streaming, it was clear that Tommy was going to draw a big following, and that is exactly what happened. His YouTube channel has amassed more than 8.6 million followers and the numbers are still going up. While his skills as a gamer have been a big draw, people also really love his personality and it seems like he was born to become a content creator. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about TommyInnit.
1. He Started On Twitch
YouTube is the platform that most people associate with TommyInnit, but what many people don’t realize is that he actually got his start on Twitch. Although there are a lot of things he loves about Twitch, he encourages other gamers to get their start on YouTube instead so they can build a following before streaming on Twitch.
2. He’s Only 17
In a lot of ways, TommyInnit is a regular teenager, but in others, his life couldn’t be any further from other people his age. TommyInnit recently turned 17-years-old. Even at a young age, he’s already built a bigger following than people three times his age can even imagine.
3. His YouTube Channel Has Hundreds Of Millions Of Views
When people talk about TommyInnit’s success on YouTube, his number of subscribers is the first thing people tend to focus on. What’s even more impressive, however, is the number of views he’s gotten. To date, his channel has more than 853 million total views.
4. He Likes Being Outdoors
Since TommyInnit is popular for sitting in front of a screen and playing video games for hours on end, most people would probably assume that he likes to spend all of his time inside. That’s not the case at all, though. TommyInnit actually loves being outdoors and exploring his surroundings.
5. He Got A Personal Shoutout From Dwayne Johnson
TommyInnit may be an internet star, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to being starstruck. In April of 2021, Tommy had a very exciting moment when Dwayne Johnson personally wished him a happy birthday via Twitter. In the tweet Johnson said, “…Happy MF’n Birthday Tommy, now go eat cake and drink Teremana with a splash of ZOA. 😂
(seriously, have a great birthday weekend)”.
6. He Loves Editing Videos
There’s no denying the fact that TommyInnit really loves gaming, but that’s not the only thing he loves about creating content for the internet. He really loves editing his videos and that’s actually part of the reason why he wanted to get into YouTube in the first place. Even before he had a large following, TommyInnit made sure to produce high-quality videos.
7. He Always Knew He Would Become Popular Online
Lots of influencers will tell you that they started posting content online for fun and had no plans of becoming popular. That isn’t how TommyInnit feels, though. In an interview with Lego Maestro, TommyInnit revealed that he always had a feeling that he would eventually build a large following. At the same time, however, he didn’t think it would happen as quickly as it did.
8. He Has A Large Twitter Following
Having a large social media following on one platform is one thing, but having a large following across multiple platforms is even more impressive. On top of having lots of followers on YouTube and Instagram, TommyInnit also has an impressive Twitter following of 2.2 million people. Ironically, however, TommyInnit isn’t even that active on Twitter.
9. He’s Had To Address People Drawing Inappropriate Fan Art
The internet can be a very sketchy place, and unfortunately, this is something that TommyInnit has had to deal with over the course of his streaming career. On several occasions, there were people who drew inappropriate fan art images that made him feel uncomfortable. Tommy eventually addressed the issue by saying “Any of this not safe for work, like sex-related fanfic, whatever that is on the Wattpad or Twitter, I am not comfortable with, and I do not endorse it”.
10. His User Name Was Inspired By Local Slang
A username is one of the most important aspects of an online identity. While TommyInnit may not be the most bizarre name out there, it still has an interesting story behind it. TommyInnit’s username was inspired by his real first name which is Thomas, and the British slang term “innit” which means isn’t it.