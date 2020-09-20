With well over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, Tongayi Chirisa’s career has been full of diverse roles and opportunities. In addition to having a successful stage career, Tongayi has also had his fair share of film and TV roles. On screen, he is best-known for his role in the movie Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past as well as his role in the TV show, Crusoe. However, it’s his latest role in the film Antebellum that may end up being a bigger part of what defines his career. The film stars Janelle Monae and tells the story of a modern day woman who kidnapped and transported back to Antebellum South where she is forced into slavery. Tongayi’s performance in the film has been praised and it’s a great chance to see him in action. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tongayi Chirisa.
1. He Likes To Sing
Acting is what Tongayi has spent most of his time working on, but he’s also a big fan of music and he likes to sing. It doesn’t look like he has any interested in releasing any music of his own. Fortunately, in the theater world, there tends to be a good bit of overlap between acting and singing.
2. He’s From Zimbabwe
Tongayi was born and raised in Zimbabwe. When talking about his experiences growing up there, Tongayi told Boys By Girls, “It was amazing! It was beautiful! We had everything. Dreams were achieved. What you see in the Western world is what we had back home. It was a beautiful time growing up.”
3. He Has A Degree In Live Performance
Although Tongayi deeply loves his home country, there isn’t much of an acting industry there. He knew that he had to leave in order to give himself the best chance to success at his craft. He relocated to South Africa where he attended the The South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance.
4. He’s An Award Winner
In the entertainment industry, there’s almost nothing better than earning awards for your work. Tongayi already has a couple of awards and nominations under his belt. In 2004, he earned a Film and Television Award for Best Actor. In 2017 he was nominated for Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama.
5. He Loves Spending Time In Nature
Despite being a Hollywood actor, Tongayi has never been one to get caught up in the Hollywood lifestyle. He is a very down to earth person who likes to appreciate the simple moments in life. When he isn’t busy working, he enjoys spending time outdoors and appreciating the beauty of nature.
6. He Once Portrayed Whitney Houston’s Brother
Tongayi has played lots of different characters throughout his career. In 2015, he appeared in Lifetime’s made for TV biopic about Whitney Houston. In the movie, he portrayed Whitney’s older brother, Gary Houston. During the project, he got the chance to work with well-known stars such as Angela Bassett and Yaya DaCosta.
7. He Loves To Work Out
Staying acting is very important to Tongayi. Not only does it help him stay in good shape, but it also helps him release stress and tension. Since COVID-19 has resulted in him spending a lot more time in the house, he’s been able to dedicate more time to working out and has set up a workout area in his home.
8. Acting In Hollywood Has Always Been His Dream
TongayI discovered his love for acting after getting involved in plays at his school. It didn’t take him long to realize that he wants to become a successful actor, but his dream wasn’t just to act; he specifically wanted to make it to Hollywood. That dream may have seemed far fetched to some at the time, but he’s managed to make it come true.
9. His Favorite Thing About Acting Is The Freedom To Be Someone Else
Different actors love different things about acting. For Tongayi, the best part is the chance to get to be someone else for a little while. As an actor, he gets the chance to do things that wouldn’t be possible in his personal life. Anyone who has ever wished they can trade places with someone else for a day can definitely relate to this feeling.
10. He Is Interested In Getting Into Sci-Fi
Tongayi prides himself on being the type of actor who can play any kind of role, but he would love to get into the sci-fi world. During his interview with Boys by Girls he said, “I have been watching a lot more sci-fi. I’m into the Marvel superheroes and high-end concept shows like Westworld – sci-fi but it’s very high end in the way they create these worlds. I think I have an appetite for that because of Another Life. As I’m watching, I’m learning the genre and how to be a natural fit without looking like a sore thumb.”