10 Things You Didn’t Know about Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn has been making headlines for years, and it seems her reputation is well deserved. If you only know her from her time on the catwalk, then you’ve missed out on learning about an outstanding and incredible human being. There are plenty of supermodels out there whose outsides in no way match their inner selves, but Toni is one of those rare people who is gorgeous to the core. When she’s not modeling Victorias’ Secret or Prada (among so many others), she has lots of interests. There’s certainly more than meets the eye where this model is concerned, and the eye does not go wanting. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Toni Garrn.
1. Musically Inclined
As though being stunning and having a huge heart wasn’t enough, Toni Garrn has other talents as well. When she was younger, her parents had her take music lessons. Toni plays both the piano and the flute.
2. Nobody’s Perfect
We often put stars and supermodels onto a pedestal. Since we don’t deal with them on a personal level, and only ever see them looking picture-perfect, it’s easy to ignore the fact that celebs are people too. They eat, and belch, and even slip in puddles on the street. Yes, even a fashion model like Toni Garrn, who walks for a living, can have a misstep as she did in a puddle at the Cannes Film festival. The only difference is that when we do it, no one takes pictures and writes a news story about it.
3. Supermodel Flea Market
Good looks alone will get a person far in this world, but many models don’t like what they see in the mirror. It’s unlikely that Toni is one of those women. She didn’t seek out a career in modeling, and when she’s not playing music or walking the catwalk, Garrn spends her time running the Toni Garrn Foundation and empowering young women in Africa. While some people spend their time being selfish or complaining about things that are wrong with the world, Toni is too busy giving back to worry about ‘all that.’
4. Supportive Family
Toni’s family is from Germany, where her father is an oilman. When she got spotted and subsequently offered a modeling career, she could have missed the chance. Alternately, she could have taken the job and skipped out on her youth, but neither of those things happened. Her parents helped make sure she finished high school, and her smart older brother helped her keep up with her studies.
5. Loves to Travel to Africa
It’s no coincidence that Toni focuses her charitable efforts on Africa. She’s traveled there on several occasions, and she enjoyed it so much she decided to do more than see the sights. Africa is a place where there are troubles aplenty, and being female there can be downright dangerous. Thanks to Toni’s foundation, some of those young ladies are learning leadership skills and getting a leg up in the world.
6. Social Media
Are you as fascinated as we are by Toni yet? It’s not hard to find more. You can follow her on social media and learn about her latest charitable work, and even catch previews of her photoshoots on Twitter.
7. Because of Football
Models get discovered all over the place. Some get found on social media like Instagram, while others are spotted by talent scouts in the streets. In Garrn’s case, she fell into her career because of her love of football (soccer to Americans). In 2006 she was attending the World Cup when she was spotted, and she’s been walking the (cat)walk ever since.
8. Used to Date Leonardo DiCaprio (for years)
Before she met Alex Pettyfer, Toni dated Leonardo DiCaprio for several years. They met in 2013, and shortly after that, the media started noticing the couple spent a lot of time together. Unfortunately, things ultimately didn’t work out between the two. Breaking up is never fun, but it doesn’t always have to be a dumpster fire. The good news is that Leo and Toni are the sorts of people who managed to keep things amicable and they’re still friends, at least casually.
9. Film Fan
Whenever she can make it, Toni attends the exclusive Cannes Film Festival. In addition to having her unfortunately infamous slip and fall there, it’s also where she met Leonardo DiCaprio back in ’13. Doubtless, that’s a much sweeter memory for her. Leo has been known to frequent the film festival too, and it’s always a good idea to date someone who you have common interests with so you have more than mere attraction to help cement the relationship together. For Garrn and DiCaprio, some of that common ground was clearly a shared love of film.
10. Engaged on Christmas Eve
If you keep up with movie and fashion news beyond what’s coming out in theaters soon, then you’re probably already aware that Toni is dating Alex Pettyfer. The couple hasn’t been together long, but they’re a match made in heaven. Though Toni is well known for keeping her private life at home and far from the news as best she can, they still shared some exciting Chrismas cheer with the world. In a grand romantic gesture, Alex proposed to Toni on Christmas Eve. Nothing that comes in a box under the tree could ever top a memory like that, and we wish them all the best.
Final Thoughts
It’s always delightful to discover someone who is as lovely at heart as they are on the pages of the fashion magazines. We enjoyed learning all about Toni Garrn, and we hope you did too. From her charity work and travels to her upcoming nuptials, Toni is truly the whole package, and Alex Pettyfer is a lucky man. What surprised you the most about this unique beauty? Do you know any other fun facts about Toni Garrn that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.