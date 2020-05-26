Since making his on screen debut in 1997, Tony Dalton has been leaving audiences in awe of his amazing talent. Even after more than two decades in the business, Tony still has the ability to capture people’s attention. Although most of his career has been spent working on Mexico-based projects, Dalton has also found success in the United States. American viewers are probably most familiar with him from his role as Lalo Salamanca on the popular series, Better Call Saul. Although it’s officially been announced that the show will end after the next season, I wouldn’t be surprised if Tony Dalton continued to land roles in other American productions in the future. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tony Dalton.
1. He Studied Acting In New York
Having talent is one thing, but many actors have found that formal training helps them turn their talent into a marketable skillset. Tony Dalton is one of the many actors who decided to hone his abilities by studying acting. He attended the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute in New York City.
2. He Likes Working On Movies He Would Want To Watch
For some actors, deciding which projects to work on is a very complicated process. Others simply take roles based on similarities between themselves and the character they’ll be playing. However, for Tony Dalton, picking the perfect opportunity is fairly simple. He likes working on films and shows that he would actually be interested in watching.
3. He Has Theater Experience
Most people are familiar with Tony from his on screen roles, but he’s also a stage actor who has earned some great theater experience over the years. While studying at the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute, he also appeared some off-Broadway productions which included a role in the play, A Streetcar Named Desire.
4. He Got His Start In Telenovelas
In the Latin community, telenovelas have been popular for decades. Similar to American soap operas, telenovelas feature dramatic story lines full of love, lust, and betrayal. Tony got his start by appearing in the Mexican telenovela, Romona, in 2000. Over the next few years, he continued to get roles in several other Mexican telenovelas.
5. He Loves Enjoying Nature
Tony spends a lot of his time in front of the camera, but when he isn’t working, he prefers to enjoy his days off appreciating the beauty of nature. Tony is definitely an outdoors type of guy and can often be found hanging out at the beach or hiking. He also enjoys traveling and is always down for a good adventure.
6. He’s From Texas
Tony is widely considered a Mexican actor, and it’s true that most of his work has been in Mexican projects. Although Tony is Mexican and currently resides there, he was actually born in Laredo, Texas and still spends a good amount of time in the United States for work.
7. He’s Struggled With Not Fitting In Anywhere In American Entertainment
For most of his career, Tony has hard found that it’s been difficult for casting directors to find a place for him. He told The New York Times, “I have this thing that’s sort of chased me around. ‘Well, you don’t look that Mexican, you don’t sound Mexican, but you are Mexican. So, do we give you a Mexican part or do we give you an American part?’ It’s been the bane of my existence as an actor.” Fortunately, however, he says it finally worked in his favor when it came to the opportunity for Better Call Saul.
8. He Loves Filming In New Mexico
Tony has spent a lot of time in New Mexico while filming for Better Call Saul. Although New Mexico isn’t the most glamorous place in the world, Tony says he’s loved the getting the chance to work there. Tony says he never imagined he would spend time living in the desert, but he’s happy to have had the experience.
9. He Doesn’t Share Much About His Personal Life
Celebrities sharing all sorts of details about their private lives has become the norm. In fact, most of us probably know way more about our favorite celebrities than we care to admit. However, Tony isn’t the type of actor who is constantly putting the spotlight on his personal life. Instead, he prefers to keep his interviews about his work.
10. He Was A Fan Of Breaking Bad
At the end of the day, actors are also viewers too and sometimes they get the chance to combine both worlds. Getting the chance to be on Better Call Saul was definitely a dream come true for Tony. He says that he was a big fan of Breaking Bad which aired from 2008 to 2013.