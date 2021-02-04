Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tony Harris

Working in the world of journalism can be a thankless job, but it’s one that Tony Harris has always done with great pride and dedication. His career has spanned the course of five decades and during that time he has worked across a variety of mediums. Over the years, he has worked for major networks including CNN and HBO and major programs such as Entertainment Tonight. He has become a trusted source for information and he has also taken on some other ventures along the way. Not only has Tony already accomplished a lot of great things, but he’s nowhere near finished yet. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tony Harris.

1. He’s A Maryland Native

Tony Harris was born and raised in Baltimore and he’s very proud of his mid-Atlantic roots. He decided to stay close to home for college and he attended the University of Maryland Baltimore County where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication.

2. He Enjoys Interacting With Fans On Social Media

Tony may not have as big a social media following as some of his colleagues, but he’s still a very active Twitter user. He loves using the platform as a way to connect with fans and supporters and spends a lot of time engaging with people’s tweets. At the moment, he doesn’t appear to have an Instagram account.

3. He’s Had Acting Roles

When most people think of Tony’s on screen career, his work in the news industry is the only thing that comes to mind. What many people may not realize, however, is that he’s also done a little bit of acting over the years. He’s earned six credits between 2000 and 2020 with his most recent being in the TV series The Return of Brian Willing.

4. He’s An Emmy Award Winner

Tony has put in lots of hard work over the course of his career, and nothing is better than having that work be recognized. Tony has earned one of the highest honors a TV journalist can receive: an Emmy Award. The award was for a 30 minute he special he did on incarcerated teens.

5. He Hosts A Podcast

In order to remain at the top of your game in any career, you have to be willing to be flexible and change with the times. That’s something Tony has had no problem doing. In 2020, he entered the podcast world as the host of a true crime show called Monster: DC Sniper.

6. He’s A Father

The world sees Tony as a journalist, but in reality he is much more than that. Family is something that has always been important to him. He is a very devoted father to two children with his ex-wife. Both of his children are now in their 20s, but we weren’t able to find much information on them.

7. He Once Had Some Light Beef With Stephen Colbert

In 2009, NASA named a treadmill in its space station after well-known comedian and TV host, Stephen Colbert. Tony took issue with this decision and had no problem letting it be known. Colbert then responded by naming a toilet in his studio after Harris. The toilet’s initials were used to spell out “Human Ass Receiving Receptacle In Studio”.

8. He Is A Private Person

Sharing information is a key component of Tony’s job, but it’s not something he enjoys doing about his own life. Throughout the years, Tony has always been a private person and as a result there isn’t much information on the internet about his life outside of work.

9. He Was A Fan Of ID Before Working With The Network

To some people, the idea of a channel full of true crime docu series and murder mysteries sounds incredibly creepy, but to others, there’s something about the Investigation Discovery network that is simply addicting. Before Tony started working with ID, he got a taste of just how easy it is to get sucked into watching. Once while on vacation in Panama, he turned ID on while unpacking his bags. He told Hollywood Soapbox, “I had happen to me what happened to so many people who watched this channel. I started with one show, stopped unpacking, and three hours later, I hadn’t unpacked. And I had watched three shows. I was hooked…”

10. He Has His Own Company

On top of everything else he’s done, Tony is also an entrepreneur. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the owner of Merge Media Group which was founded in 2010. According to its description, Merge Media Group, “looks to produce, and co-produce original non-fiction and fiction content for television and emerging new media outlets.”

