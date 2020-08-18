Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tony Lopez

Tony Lopez has been a performer for most of his life, but thanks to the social media platform TikTok, he gets to share his passion with the world. Since getting started on TikTok, Tony has gained millions of followers and his numbers are only continuing to grow. Best-known as 1 half of The Lopez Brothers, Tony has become popular for his smooth dance moves and his great hair. He and his brother, Ondreaz, are frequent collaborators and people can’t seem to get enough of them. He is also a member of the well-known TikTok collaborative, Hype House. While there are still lots of people who look down on social media fame, Tony Lopez is enjoying every moment of his celebrity status. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tony Lopez.

1. He And His Brother Have Been Performing Together Since High School

Some people may think that The Lopez Brother was created for social media, but that isn’t actually the case. Tony and Ondrez have always loved to dance. They have actually been performing together for several years under the name The Lopez Brothers and even did shows for their high school.

2. He’s Struggled With Depression

From the outside looking in, Tony Lopez appears to have it all: he’s good looking and popular. However, there was a point in time where Tony was so depressed that he contemplated suicide. In a video, he revealed that he struggled with terrible acne for many years. His acne problems resulted in him never wanting to be seen and falling into a deep state of depression.

3. He Was Accused Of Trying To Talk To An Underage Girl

Tony’s time in the spotlight hasn’t been without its moments of controversy. Tony, who is almost 21, was recently accused of messaging a 15-year-old girl on social media. According to his accuser, Tony messaged her several times insinuating that he wanted to have sex with her. She says the messages continued even after she let him know that she was underage.

4. He And His Brother Have A YouTube Channel

TikTok is where Tony has built the largest following, but he and his brother have also started a YouTube channel under the Lopez Brothers name. Despite being around the less than a year, the channel already has 1,84 million subscribers and more than 44 million total video views.

5. He’s Hosted Dance Workshops

Creating content has become Tony’s thing, but dancing has always been his true passion. He has even returned back to his home city of Las Vegas to teach dance classes to local kids. Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether or not he has anymore classes coming up.

6. He’s Tweeted Some Controversial Things

Once a person becomes popular, any controversial thing they’ve done in their past gets brought into the spotlight. Sadly for Tony, his past on social media wasn’t squeaky clean. After digging up some of his old tweets, people saw that he had made some questionable comments about race and ethnicity. One of his tweets said “Are Latina women worth it? Asking for a friend.” While another complained that he didn’t like when Asian people try to “act” black or Mexican.

7.  His Account Was Hacked

Earlier this year, Tony Lopez found that his privacy had been invaded in the worst way possible. Someone had leaked nude content of him, and as you can imagine, he wasn’t happy about it. He posted a video on YouTube to discuss his feelings toward the incident. In the video he explained that he had been exchanging photos with a person on Instagram who had later learned was a catfish.

8. He’s All About Positivity

Tony Lopez is a very positive person and he has built his brand around that. At the core of everything he does, he wants to make people feel good. After dealing with depression and more than his fair share of online trolls, he knows how important it is to steer clear of negativity.

9. He Sells Merch

Selling merchandise has become a popular way for social media influencers to promote their brand and also create a strong sense of community among their followers. Tony and his brother have started an eCommerce store where they sell clothing with Lopez Brother branding. At the moment, they appear to be sold out of all of their items.

10. He Has Been Accused Of Stealing Dances

In a lot of ways, social media has changed the way people think about crediting their sources. While there are lots of people who feel that the original source should always be credited, lots of TikTokers seem to feel otherwise. Lopez has been of accused of taking a lesser-known TikToker’s dance and not giving her credit. Jaida, also known as @ouuitzjaidaa  on TikTok, created a dance as part of submission for a contest hosted by Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Lopez later performed the dance as his own.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


