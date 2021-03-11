Tony Stark Fan Theory Gives MCU Fans Hope For a Return

Bringing back anyone in the MCU after their death is either going to be due to the opening of the multiverse or because people simply can’t say goodbye for one reason or another and will continue to beg and plead for characters to come back no matter how long they have to do it. The idea of bringing back any of them would be a serious slap in the face to the franchise though since it would mean that their sacrifices meant nothing, that they were essentially setting up for a big ‘gotcha!’ moment that cheapens the whole thing. With White Vision being brought on for WandaVision there’s a decent explanation since Vision’s body was still intact save for the gaping hole in his forehead. But since SWORD found a way to dismantle and rebuild him using several means to do so, he was able to be brought back, and thanks to the original Vision, who was a product of Wanda’s tortured psyche, the White Vision now has the memories he needs to sort things out and determine his next course of action. But the idea of Tony Stark receiving similar treatment is downright creepy. But, there is a chance, and fans are leaning heavily on this idea, that he could come back as an AI in the MCU since it’s been pointed out that he did download his consciousness to the machines and as a result, he could easily make his way back to the MCU in a few different ways.
It’s obvious that people would welcome him back with open arms, and there’s no doubt that there would be a lot more that he could do, but one has to ask if it would be a good idea to bring him back for a couple of reasons. One would be that a lot of folks have been talking about new beginnings and moving forward without some of the founders of the MCU, namely Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. But with the mention that Steve Rogers might be shown again and the reality that Thor is heading up another movie and will probably be seen in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie the argument appears to be ‘Why not Tony?’. Well, one argument against this is the fact that Tony has been integral to the entire MCU for the most part since he’s been involved in just about every way that makes sense and has interacted with many of the characters if not all of them, but his sacrifice was meant to pull the MCU together for at least a brief moment since he became the true and undisputed hero of the franchise. Simply bringing him back, in any form, would make it feel that his sacrifice didn’t mean much since there’s always been a way for him to return, a way to cheat death in other words. What’s to stop Tony as an AI, without Friday or Jarvis or anyone else, to simply make another body for himself in some way? Another argument is a little more practical and it’s one that might be a clincher, it’s hard to say, but it has to do with the amount that RDJ might want to come back.
Those that want to argue might need to remember that RDJ made a cool $20 million to star in Endgame and he even got a percentage of the profits. Moving forward it’s hard to see him taking much, if any, less for his services because he’ll have become, essentially, the godfather of the MCU at this point and will have many on his side stating that he deserves every penny since he was there at the beginning and he’s found some way to stay relevant throughout the years. But the reality here is that RDJ, even if he’s willing to come back at some point, would probably find a way to take over again since his personality is hard to dampen and it’s been proven more than once since he’s been the most dominant force in the MCU up to this point when it comes to personality and appearance. In the interest of moving forward, it feels as though he should be left as he is, a pleasant memory and one of the most popular Avengers to hit the big screen in recent times. Whether fans or the MCU, will agree with this has yet to be seen and it’s not even certain whether the thought will be to bring him back or let him be, since death in the Marvel universe is never a sure thing as many people already know. While in the comics it’s kind of intriguing, sometimes, in live-action movies, it’s a bit of a drag since it means that there’s always an out, a way to ensure that we don’t lose the most popular faces until it’s unavoidable.