Top 10 WWE Superstars With The Most Hell In A Cell Matches

The Hell In A Cell is one of WWE’s most brutal matches, with a roofed cage structure surrounding the ring and ringside area, no one in and no one out. This is a match that feuds are settled and have been home to some of the most intense and violent matches in WWE history, but which Superstar has taken part in the most of them? Here are the top 10 Superstars that have taken part in the most Hell In A Cell matches.
10. Seth Rollins – 3
Seth Rollins took part in one of the most disappointing Hell In A Cell matches against Bray Wyatt at Hell In A Cell 2019 after the match ended in a stoppage due to the violence, which makes no sense. Before that, Rollins had lost to Kevin Owens, as well as defeating Dean Ambrose in one of the best Hell In A Cell matches to date.
9. Sasha Bank – 3
Sasha Banks took part in the very first women’s Hell In A Cell match in a losing effort against Charlotte at Hell In A Cell 2016. Since then she has taken part in two more matches, losing to Becky Lynch and finally winning a match by defeating Bayley at Hell In A Cell 2020.
One interesting fact is that the above matches are the only women’s Hell In A Cell matches to date, and Sasha Banks took part in all of them.
8. Mick Foley – 4
Mick Foley being thrown from Hell In A Cell by The Undertaker at King Of The Ring 98 is perhaps the most memorable moment in WWE history. With Mick Foley being so closely tied to the event, it is hard to believe that he has never won a Hell In A Cell match. Foley lost against Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker in a tag team effort alongside Kane, before losing to The Undertaker at King Of The Ring 1998. A match between Mankind and Kane ended in a no contest, and finally, Mick Foley was retired by Triple H inside Hell In A Cell at No Way Out 2000.
7. John Cena – 4
Between 2009 and 2014, John Cena took part in 4 Hell In A Cell matches, winning 2 of them. His first and final Hell In A Cell match were both against Randy Orton, with Cena losing their first encounter but winning the second.
6. Roman Reigns – 4
Roman Reigns has a 100% win rate when it comes to Hell In A Cell matches, defeating Bray Wyatt, Rusev, Braun Strowman, and Jey Uso. His most recent appearance was at Hell In A Cell 2020 when he defeated Jey Uso in an I Quit match for the Universal Championship.
5. Shawn Michaels – 4
Shawn Michaels has one of the best win rates inside Hell In A Cell, with a 75% win rate. HBK took part in the very first Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker at Badd Blood 97 in a winning effort due to the interference of a debuting Kane. It would be nearly 7 years before he stepped inside Satan’s Structure again, losing to Triple H at Bad Blood 2004. The final two matches he participated in were tag team matches alongside Triple H, first against Vince and Shane McMahon, and finally against Legacy.
Due to HBK retiring in 2010 it is extremely unlikely that we will see him inside the structure again, but his name will forever be synonymous with the match.
4. CM Punk – 5
The “Best In The World” CM Punk has taken part in 5 Hell In A Cell matches since his first losing effort against The Undertaker at the very first Hell In A Cell PPV in 2009. CM Punk has only won 2 Hell In A Cell matches, both against Ryback at Hell In A Cell 2012 and 2013.
3. Randy Orton – 8
Coming in at a close third, but still an active Superstar, Randy Orton has taken part in 8 Hell In A Cell matches since his first in 2005, which saw him lose against The Undertaker at Armageddon 2005. At the time of writing this, Randy Orton took part in the most recent Hell In A Cell match, defeating Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell 2020 for the WWE Championship.
2. Triple H – 9
Even though Hell In A Cell was built to be yet another Undertaker speciality match, Triple H took over the reins in the early 2000s, with the match becoming his go-to feud ender, taking on the likes of Cactus Jack, Batista, and Shawn Michaels inside Hell In A Cell. At No Way Out 2000, Triple H retired Cactus Jack by defeating him inside Hell In A Cell, although like most wrestling retirements that didn’t last very long.
The most recent Hell In A Cell match that Triple H took part in was against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28 in a match billed as “End Of An Era”. The match was one of the best Cell matches of modern times and one that you should go and check out on the WWE Network.
1. The Undertaker – 14
It would be wrong if The Undertaker wasn’t at the top of this list, the match was designed for him. ‘Taker took part in the very first Hell In A Cell match against Shawn Michaels at Badd Blood 97. The match is often regarded as one of the best matches in WWE history and rightly so. For 30 minutes the two Superstars put on a classic match, which concluded with the debut of Kane, perhaps the best debut of all time.
Perhaps the most famous Hell In A Cell match was when The Undertaker met Mankind inside Satan’s Structure at King Of The Ring 1998, which saw Mick Foley thrown from the top of the cell, as well as through the cell. Since then, The Undertaker has faced Superstars including Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Batista, Edge, Kane, and Triple H.