Top Gun 2 Featurette Shows Tom Cruise Flying Real Fighter Jets

Let it never be said that Tom Cruise shies away from anything that can make his movies look and feel just a little more authentic. At this rate it does feel as though we're going to get tired of talking about Top Gun: Maverick long before the movie is finally released, but there's so much that goes into the movie that it's kind of obvious that there are more than a few things that need to be covered. For one, the fact that Cruise is actually up in the air flying these jets is insane since a lot of actors wouldn't even think about doing such a thing without being in a completely controlled situation in a studio with a green screen behind them and a kill switch readily available. Cruise however pushes the envelope readily and despite his age is still doing it since he wants the realism of the movie to come through in a big way. A lot of people really can't blame him and enjoy this candid look at how the inside of the cockpit and the whole process looks thanks to the cameras that are so strategically placed. Plus, let's keep in mind that Cruise wouldn't be headed into a combat situation anytime soon, and that when you can't see up close there are ace pilots taking the controls for the more risky maneuvers that people love to watch so much.
Still, getting the actors into the cockpit to see what it's really like so that they understand just what the movie is about and how they're meant to react is impressive since there's no faking it and there's no denying the feel of the real thing when it really hits you. Many pilots could attest to this, and have, throughout the years when it comes to flying since many of them take it very seriously as they should. What's even better about this movie is that the Top Gun program is real but is called Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, or SFTI. Top Gun sounds a lot better for the movies since it rolls off the tongue and gives a much better mental image. For years now Top Gun has been one of the best movies around, or considered to be one of the best at least, and while things are certainly different now as opposed to back then, the attitude seems the same and the overall impressive nature of the flying seems the same. Just thinking of being up in one of those fighters pulling the kind of G forces that the pilots are experiencing is enough to make for a queasy stomach, but Cruise and his fellow actors took it to that level and made sure that they understood just what was going on and what it took to make it look real.
It’s a big step for the movies really since realism is always in question and the fact is that there’s usually not enough of it because, wait for it, the actors are PRETENDING. That’s one thing that we’ll never get away from since it’s the nature of the business and a big part of why people go to see a movie. They want to be amazed, to be wowed, and to be blown away by a performance that’s bound to have them leaving the theater feeling that they just saw something that people will be talking about for months if not years to come. With Top Gun that’s been the case since the movie was burned into the memories of so many people that saw it that it never really went away completely. In fact it’s served as inspiration for a lot of movies and the quotes that have been taken from it have been heard over, and over, and over throughout the years. That’s when you know you’ve got a good movie, when people will actually take quotes and scenes and try to replicate them over and over in one way or another either without conscious thought or with some serious planning to make sure they get it right.
The one hope of course is that the movie is going to be able to astound and amaze the audience when it’s finally in theaters, which is something that some movies don’t have a great track record with. Tom Cruise’s movies throughout the years have been kind of hit and miss when it comes down to the effects and the acting, but Top Gun is one movie that a lot of people are hoping will deliver in a big way since it would be utterly disappointing if Maverick came back only to underwhelm the audience after a few crafty maneuvers. Hopefully what we’ll see is an experienced and confident instructor that will remind the new recruits that no matter how good they think they are there’s always someone that’s just a little better.