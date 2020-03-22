Toxic Bold and the Beautiful Couples

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that there are just some couples who will do anything they can to be together, but they should never be together. There are so many couples that are so good together, but so many that are toxic for one another. However, we think that is what so many of them like about one another. They like the toxicity of their relationships. They like that they will never work in real life, but that they are so good together in the moment. They love that they are not good, but that they have such a good time. We think that some couples are just plain bad for one another. And we will tell you who and why.
Bill and Brooke
These two cannot seem to keep their hands off of one another on a regular basis. They seem to have a lot going on in their lives on any given day, but they also seem to know that they are going to have much more to worry about on any given day, too. They seem to have some serious issues, some big problems, and they seem to know that they cannot make things work until they really try hard. But, the problem is that they only seem to want to be with one another when they are with other people. She only wants Bill when she is with Ridge and their life is going well or not. He only seems to want to be with Brooke when he is with her sister, Katie, and he is trying to right his wrongs and make things right. What’s not good about either of them is that they will never change, they will never get better, and they will never make it work.
Liam and Hope
They might think they are in heaven with one another right now, but they are certainly not. They are not in a good place. They are not in a good time with one another, and they are not doing their best to be with one another, either. They always find that things never work. She is too insecure and never sure that he really loves her, yet she also makes it really easy for him to want to look elsewhere because she is constantly so caught up in other things in her life. Then he is always going to be in love with Steffy no matter how many times that he is going to end up with either of them. He cannot get this other woman off his mind, and she cannot get her off, either. She knows he always has feelings for another woman, and that is one of the primary reasons they are nothing short of absolutely toxic for one another. We cannot get enough of that, and we cannot see how they can get through this in any other manner of speaking.
Wyatt and Flo
First and foremost, his one true love is Sally. Flo is a high school girlfriend he left years ago and never one mentioned or talked about or did anything about in his adult life. We think his mother just likes this situation because she is such good friends with his mother – and she’s good with that. We also think that there is a lot that will do to make his mother happy. He wants her to be happy with him, and to approve his choices, and this is one tha she does. But, they will never be happy. The simple fact that she is a liar is all that we mean here. She’s a liar, and he’s not into that so much. Then there is a simple situation in that she’s also allowing him – encouraging him – to be with his ex intimately when they are engaged to be married because she feels like she needs to be with him before she dies. That is not a good sign. Flo is not a martyr. She’s being dense, and she’s not making good decisions. She’s going to lose him anyway, because they are not good for one another in the least, but this is just crossing so many lines and making so many poor choices for all of us.