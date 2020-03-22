Toxic Days of Our Lives Couples

Days of Our Lives fans are not going to lie; we sometimes love to hate some characters and their relationships. Sometimes, we see people who are together and we just know that they are so good but so bad for one another. Some are just bad couples in general, and some are remarkable couples we love to see, but they are clearly just bad for one another. In these times of uncertainty and solitary living, it’s important for us to find something fun to talk about. Right now, we are talking about the couples in Salem who are so bad for one another. But, that doesn’t mean we don’t like them.
Sami and EJ
Let’s be very clear; these two are beyond horrible for one another. They are so bad for one another that we are shocked neither of them actually spontaneously combusted when they were together. He may no longer be with us, but that doesn’t mean too much. They were simply not good for one another. They were so bad. They started off as enemies. They had some serious issues, and he did some things to her that made us hate him even though we didn’t exactly love her at the time, either. Their situation was a very ugly one, but they were also a couple who had a lot going on for them. They might not have been good for one another in the very least, but they were so much fun for us to watch. They were good, but yet so bad. We always believe there will come a day when he comes back to life and graces us again in the Salem community, but we cannot count down those days fast enough. We don’t know if it’s soon, but we’d hope so if we ever saw her permanently return.
Kate and Stefano
She likes a bad guy, and we know it. This was another couple that we had a thing for. We liked them together. He was powerful and wealthy and that’s exactly what she likes in a man. He was there for her when no one else was, and we like that, too. They were powerful together, and she came into her own with him. She was not good for him any more than he was good for her, but they did make a heck of a team. She was so good at using him to get what she wanted, and it was so powerful to see a woman using a man for once in this show that it gave us life. We don’t consider them our favorite by any means, but they were entertaining and fun to watch. We wouldn’t be too upset if she decided to go this route and use him again, either. It makes for some very good television, and it makes us want to see more all the way around.
Stefan and Gabi
We love them together. A lot. We loved their chemistry and their romance and their passion. They were clearly the kind of couple with some serious staying power had Lani not shot and killed him in the midst of trying to take down his evil mother. He is another one we are almost positive will make a grand return at some point in the near future, and we cannot wait. They are a hot mess together, but they are darn good at it. They cannot possibly be good for or with one another, but we love to see them together. They are powerful, they are evil, and they might be unstoppable if they have the opportunity to do things their way. For now, though, we just want to see them get this going and figure this out. If he comes back to life, she will ultimately fall right back in love with him, he with her, and things will never be the same in Salem again. They might be the most powerful couple in town if they can manage to make that work – especially now that his long lost father is alive and well and they have the chance to meet and get to know one another. This could be something really and truly amazing.