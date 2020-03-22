Home
Toxic General Hospital Couples

2020-03-22

General Hospital has a long list of favorite couples. It’s almost as long as our list of least favorite couples. That even falls into line with our list of couples we didn’t see working in the least, and we didn’t understand at all. But, we also know that there are always going to be couples who just don’t make any sense. They don’t have what it takes. They don’t make sense because they don’t have anything to offer. We might even call them bad for one another. They are couples who don’t work, who can’t get it together, and who just aren’t going to see the light of day with one another. Yet, sometimes we like those couples who just aren’t good for one another.

Julian and Alexis

What is not to love about them? They are so passionate and so into one another. They have so much chemistry, and they are jut so good together. But, we have to focus on the fact that they are also the kind of couple who will not work. They are wildly in love with one another, and their lives are meant to be together, but they are nothing short of entirely too bad for one another. His life does not mesh well with her life, but she’s not changing who she is and what she wants out of life for him. He isn’t doing the same for her, either, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love it when they have a heated moment with one another. They are nothing short of toxic, yet they are so good. We cannot get enough, and we live for the scenes that they have together.

Liesl and Cesar

He’s gone. For now. But they were just bad together. They were so bad for one another, but they brought so much drama it was almost delightful. He’s a nasty, bad, awful, horrible guy. She’s a doctor. She’s not someone who goes out of her way to make wise or good choices by any means, but she’s someone who is not going to put her life on hold to do the right thing, either. The real problem here is that he was just not that into her. She was so much more into him than he was into her, and that was a problem for so many of us. She knew that he was crazy about Anna, and that he would do anything to have her and be with her to the point that he wouldn’t even try to hide that from Liesel. But, that’s her own issue. She chose that kind of life with his man, and he didn’t try to be dishonest with her. We do suppose that his honesty about his feelings was better than lying to her, but what do we know? It’s all too much for him, and we don’t know how to focus on that at all. For now, though, we do kind of miss how bad they were for one another when they were living it up.

Nikolas and Ava

They might be married for of the sake of an actual fortune, but they are a ticking time bomb in our opinion. She’s never not be a hot mess. He’s never not been sneaky and up to something we cannot quite put our finger on. It’s been a very long time since they had any feelings for one another and since they were in a place where they had anything going for them, but that could always change, if we are being honest. For now, though, we also know that they have to keep this up to keep the money that they are trying to hoard. They’ll have to work together even though they don’t even like one another right now, and we see this turning into something uglier than it might. They will definitely cross paths in a way that makes things in Port Charles more dangerous, and we cannot imagine how this is going to end for those around them. They are so bad for one another, whether they like one another or not, and this is going to prove every bit as entertaining as we think it is as time goes on.


TiffanyR
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

