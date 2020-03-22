Toxic Young and the Restless Couples

Young and the Restless fans know that of all the soaps on television, this is the one where the most people are just bad for one another. This is the one on which so many people get together, break up, cause issues, and don’t make things work in the best way possible. This is the show in which they don’t know how to behave, how to keep a marriage strong, or how to be good to anyone they are with. This is the show in which they are doing all they can to break up, make up, and keep it interesting to us, and we know that there are more couples who are bad for one another than not. But, that also makes us want to look into people a bit more. Who is the worst of the worst in terms of people being bad for one another? We have some thoughts on that one.
Victor and Nikki
Honestly, these two bring out the absolute worst of the worst in themselves. They are not good together. They are not going to make things work in their favor. They are never going to put anyone head of putting themselves. They are never going to do the right thing or make the right choice or be the right person for one another. Their toxicity is what tears their family apart and causes bigger problems on a regular basis. They are a problem for one another, and they have done nothing but set a terrible example for their kids of just how not to be with one another. It’s nothing good in their lives and in their household, and they know this. Yet, despite the fact that they are seriously so bad for one another, they also seem to be so happy with one another. They seem to want to be together, to want to be with one another, and to want to do this. They seem to have it all figured out, and that confuses us endlessly.
Nick and Sharon
They are another couple who is just so bad for one another, but they also know this. They know that they are bad for one another. There was a time a long time ago when they did seem happy and as if they were made for one another, but that time is long gone. They are a hot mess with one another now. While they seem to think that they are meant to be, they always end up cheating on one another and never managing to make it work. They seem to have so much tha they could be thankful for, but they seem to continue to mess it up with and for one another. They are so good as friends, and they are often so good when they are happy together, but yet we all know that they are so insanely bad for one another in every other manner of speaking. There’s not a chance they will ever make this work.
Billy and Victoria
When your first wedding is interrupted because the father of the bride decided to call the police on the bride and get her arrested on her wedding day just to stop the wedding, you need to assume things are not going well. There is no way that it’s going to work, that this will be good at all, or that anyone will ever find a way to get through this kind of behavior. They try, they try again, they fail, they fail again, they move on, and then they find their way right back to one another. They will never find that their lives are intertwined in the right manner, and they will never find that things will work for them. They will never find that they can be happy, and we get that. We know it, and we recognize it, and we are sure that this is something we cannot handle. But, in the grand scheme of things, we also know that they will try again even though they make one another so miserable that it’s not even funny. That’s what they are all like, and not one of them knows any better.