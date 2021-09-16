Transformers 7 Makes us Believe that G1 Optimus Prime is No Longer the Same

In Japan, Optimus Prime is known as Convoy. This fictional character has been created for the Transformers franchise. It can be found in the movies as Cybertronian, which is a fictional extraterrestrial species of sentient self-configuring modular robotic lifeforms like cars and a variety of objects. It won’t be wrong to say that Optimus Prime is a mixture of technology, engineering, biology, evolution, and physics. In all versions of the mythos, this character has left the Autobots. The Autobots are actually a faction of the movie. They are against the Decepticons, which is another faction.
The character of Optimus Prime is best known for its outstanding and unique moral character. He has been portrayed as the main hero of the story and has always opposed the leader of the Decepticons (Megatron). Throughout the history of Transformers, Optimus Prime has been played by top-notch actors. The major ones are Neil Kaplan, Peter Cullen, David Kaye, Jake Tillman, and Garry Chalk. Some people can him an icon of the famous culture. Optimus Prime is featured in numerous forms of media, which makes us believe that this is one of the most famous and successful Transformers characters.
G1 Optimus Prime is not the same – Here’s how
Most recently, a video has surfaced on the internet. It belongs to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, showing that Optimus Prime’s new look is not the same. This look has been inspired by G1 design, and we must admit that it is far better than before. The Autobot leader looks simply outstanding and attractive. The Transformers movie series was commercially criticized. With the exception of Bumblebee, some of the elements of the movie series were not liked. These include the plot, dialogues, filming, and acting of the stars. Some people even said that the movie series had numerous cultural and racial stereotypes, while others called its writing poor and questioned the marketing techniques. Also, the use of MacGuffins over and over again was not liked. The product placement, the long-running time of the movie series, and CGI were all criticized. Now it looks like Transformers 7 will change everyone’s mind and will carry on Bumblebee’s legacy. Let me tell you that the movie franchise has not been criticized by the whole. It won several awards for sound design and visual effects. Michael Bay admired the crew and said that the sound was simply the best.
An Overview of Transformers 7
Transformers 7 seems to be based on the Beast Wars: Transformers cartoon of the 1990s. After watching the video, we feel that the movie will bring back previously unseen classic roles. However, these characters will not be presented in the same traditional or classical way. Instead, they will be presented in a whole new action form. For example, the characters of Rhinox and Optimus Primal have been worked on. This time, the creators probably want to make Optimus Prime and other characters look better so that audiences and critics don’t find any reason to criticize the project. A lot is happening in Transformers 7. However, this doesn’t mean Cybertronians have not been worked on. They will appear more established and better than ever and will not remain out of the picture.
Optimus Prime returning with full power
Paramount has made it clear that Optimus Prime is returning to Transformers as the leading character. It is also said that the movie will explain how this character has become the major investment of the human race. The movie is going to have a whole new, well-versed, G1-inspired design for Optimus Prime. This has engaged so many longtime fans, and their expectations are now touching the skies. The video was initially posted on TikTok. It was then shared by a YouTuber on Twitter. The name of this YouTuber is Cris Parker. The video shows that the semi-truck has been used for the vehicle of Optimus Prime. He can be found in New York City and is driving down the road where the movie has been filmed.
From the design of the vehicle to the color scheme and special effects, it looks like the G1 version of Optimus Prime will surely inspire people in a lot of ways. In the past, Michael Bay used quite complicated and unfaithful robot designs. This impacted the overall look of the Transformers franchise. It is probably the reason why so many people criticized the characters. Even the longtime fans of the series were unhappy. The original toys of Transformers were good and had memorable designs. Their vehicle and robot forms were simply the best. Let’s wait and watch what Transformers 7 has in the pack for us and how Optimus Prime is going to come up with our expectations.