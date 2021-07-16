10 Things You Didn’t Know about Travon Free

Travon Free knows a thing or two about Hollywood. The comedian and writer has been in the business for many years, and he currently shows no signs of slowing down. His comedy is well-known throughout Hollywood thanks to his writing for shows like The Daily Show and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. He has amassed a large fan base, but it seems many of his fans are more focused on his comedic writing than on his actual life. That might be fine with the comedian when he is out and about, but his fans want to learn more about him.
1. He is From California
Free grew up in southern California. He grew up in the Compton area, and no one knows precisely when he was born. What we do know is that he was born in either 1985 or 1986, which means he is somewhere in his mid-30s as of 2021.
2. He Grew Up With His Grandmother
Growing up in Compton, he lived with his grandmother. They stayed in the area most of his life, and he attended high school in the area. He graduated from Dominguez High School in 2002. This leads us to believe he was probably not born in 1985 or 1986 but in 1983 or 1984.
3. He Played Basketball
While in high school, he played for the school’s basketball team. Not only did Free play for the team, he was called the best player on the team. Who called him that? The Los Angeles Times called him the best player on the team. The fact that a large publication noticed his skills and his abilities is a huge deal, and that must mean he was quite talented.
4. He Was a College Athlete
Due to his talents on the court in high school, Free was able to make the team in college. He played basketball at California State University, Long Beach in Southern California. Unfortunately, he did not get to play long because of an injury. He tore his meniscus (right knee) and was in need of surgery.
5. He Began Comedy Work in College
During his recovery after surgery, Free made it his point to start entertaining the guys on his basketball team with his jokes and his humor. He couldn’t practice or play, but he was still there for his team. They thought he was hilarious, and that is what led him to want to become a comedian.
6. He Took Comedy Classes
When he began to realize that his comedy was working well for him in life, he began to take courses to see if he could hone and refine his skills. He took a class a writing class that centered around comedy while he was in college, and that helped him to learn the best way to use the comedic skills in his writing.
7. He Loves his Shoes
Travon Free is a man who loves his shoes. They are his children, and that is how he refers to them. Between his homes in both Los Angeles and New York City, he boasts more than 250 pairs of his own shoes, and they bring him joy. Shoes can do that for you, though.
8. He Won an Emmy
Free is not just funny. He’s a man of many talents, and his writing at The Daily Show proves that. He earned an Emmy Award for his work, and that is something that he is quite proud of. To earn the single most prestigious award recognizing your sheer skill and talent as a television writer is a big deal.
9. He Won an Academy Award
In addition to his Emmy, he brought home his very own Oscar in 2021. He worked on a short film called “Two Distant Strangers,” which earned him the Oscar for “Best Live Action Short Film,” at the 2021 Academy Awards. Now, all he needs is to work on a Broadway production for a Tony and write some music for a Grammy to earn his place in the world of EGOTs (we don’t think he has any plans on writing any music or plays, but you never know).
10. He Keeps to Himself
Free is not a man who is afraid to talk about his personal life, but he chooses often not to. He came out in 2011 as a bisexual man, but otherwise, he tends to keep his personal life details very much to himself. It’s a trait many celebrities learn as they grow more famous in their work and the spotlight is on them more than ever.