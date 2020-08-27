If you love reality dating shows that throw in an extra dash of competition, you’re probably a Love Island fan. With the second season of the American version already underway, fans are excited to learn more about the new group of cast members. With that said, Tre Forte has already been the topic of many conversations across the internet. He’s handsome, young, and in shape, but fans have already realized that there’s much more to him than that. While all of the details about his life before the show may nt be positive, we all know that a little drama always makes for good reality TV. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tre Forte.
1. He Has An Apparel Line
Even though Tre spends a lot of time with his shirt off, he loves fashion and has decided to turn his love for stylish clothes into a brand of his own. He started a clothing line called Leo Core which was inspired by the phrase “Lion Heart” in Latin. His line includes hats, t-shirts, and accessories.
2. He Played Football In College
Tre was born and raised in Ohio and always dreamed of attending Ohio State University. Although he had a successful high school football career, he decided to turn down the opportunity to attend a small school where he could’ve been a major asset to the football team. Instead, he decided to attend Ohio State where he had earned an academic scholarship. He walked on to the football team and was a member for five years.
3. He’s Family Oriented
Tre comes from a tight knight family and having a strong relationship with his loved ones is important to him. Being family oriented is definitely a quality that most people look for in a romantic partner. While on the island, Tre may be able to use his relationship with his family to his advantage.
4. He Has A Business Degree
Being a part of the football team at Ohio State was a dream come true for Tre, but he was also heavily focused on school during his time as a student. He graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in business management. However, his bio on 247Sports listed his major as psychology.
5. He’s The Oldest Of Four
Tre has four younger brothers and he takes his responsibility as the oldest very seriously. He told Eleven Warriors, “I have four younger brothers that I wanted to be a good role model for. I want them to take away from (what he has accomplished) that there’s always going to people who doubt you, but you should use that and turn it into a positive motivation. So you should go about all means to prove your doubters wrong, and don’t ever let anybody tell you that you’re not allowed to dream and that your dreams won’t come true, because if you work for it hard enough, then there’s always a possibility.”
6. Fans Are Already Calling For Him To Be Booted From The Island
The second season is just getting started and there are already people asking for Tre to be kicked off of the show. Apparently, some of his old tweets were dug up, and he’s made some questionable remarks. In 2013, he published a tweet making it very clear that he isn’t attracted to black women. Many fan’s, who already feel that Love Island is lacking in the diversity department, believe that having someone like Tre on the show is problematic.
7. He’s A Brand Ambassador
In most cases, reality stars don’t start getting brand deals until they’ve already started to gain traction from whatever show they were on. However, it looks like Tre has already made some strides in that department. He is a brand ambassador for two fitness brands: XTend and UpTime Energy.
8. He Has A Crush On Rihanna
Everybody has a celebrity crush, and according to his CBS bio, Tre’s is Rihanna. Of course, there aren’t too many people who don’t have a crush on Rihanna at this point. Whether you’re a fan of her music or her business ventures, there’s no denying that Rihanna is the definition of a boss.
9. He’s A Basketball Fan
Football may be the sport he grew up playing, but Tre is also a huge basketball fan. His Twitter timeline is full of posts and retweets about the current NBA season, although it’s unclear which team is his favorite. Tre doesn’t just like to watch basketball, though. He also likes to play in his free time.
10. He’s a Certified Fitness Trainer
There are lots of people on social media who claim to be trainers. However, Tre doesn’t just play a trainer on Instagram, he actually is one in real life. He has five years of training experience works at a gym in Florida called 4U Fitness. He is also NCSF certified.