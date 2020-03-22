10 Things You Didn’t Know About Trevor Tordjman

Trevor Tordjman is an American actor who is best known for his role in the television series “Z-O-M-B-I-E-S.” Many of his fans know him best as Bucky, his character from the show. He is an up and coming entertainer who brings a wealth of talent to the industry. He is not only an actor by profession but also a dancer. He has had an interesting life and there are many things about him that fans may not be aware of. Here are 10 things that we learned about him that you might enjoy knowing as well.
1. His Birthday
Trevor was born on November 22, 1995. He turned 24 years old in the winter of 2019. He didn’t adopt a stage name but rather kept the name that his parents gave him. His full birth name is Trevor Flanagan-Tordjman.
2. His mother has been a big influence on his career
Trevor’s mother is the owner of a dance studio that is called Confidance. By the time that Trevor was just 4 years old, he began studying the art of dance with his mom. This was something that he had a natural aptitude for and he learned very quickly. He had a good start by starting so young and he has been exposed to a variety of dance forms and has received professional instruction. His favorite dance styles are Breakdancing and Hip Hop.
3. Trevor excelled in academics
Trevor Tordjman is good at just about everything that he has put his mind to. When he was in school he did exceptionally well, especially in high school studies. He is a very intelligent guy who did so well that he was named as the valedictorian of his high school graduating class.
4. He’s an entrepreneur
In addition to having several career paths to choose from, Trevor has remained extremely fond of dance. His passion for the performing arts is strong, but of all of the forms that he’s been involved in dance has remained the strongest passion. He even established his own dance convention and created an in-studio workshop that he has titled Raw Motion Dance.
5. Tordjman is also musical
When it comes to talent it seems that Trevor Tordjman has no limitations. He’s an amazing dancer as well as being a talented actor, but there is more to add to the list of things that he is good at. He is also musically inclined. Tordjman also plays drums and raps. He also appeared in Victoria Duffield’s “Fever” music video in 2010 as a featured dancer. It’s also worth noting that one of his favorite artists of all time was Michael Jackson.
6. His acting career launched in 2015
Trevor began his acting career in 2015 when he was 20 years old. He first appeared as himself in the TG series “Katie Chats” in 2015. He went on to appear in the documentary “The Next Step Live: The Movie” the same year. His next television series gig was in 2017 as himself in “Saturday Mash-Up.”
7. Trevor hosts a television series
Trevor Tordjman is the host of the television series “Disney Family Jam.” He began hosting the show recently and is scheduled to complete the entire season. He stars with Ariel Martin and Mitchell Gregorio hosting the competitions that involve two families that battle to win three rounds of dance battles. This is a show that is almost tailor-made for him. With his expertise in so many different forms of dance, who better to host the competition?
8. Trevor is an actor, writer, producer, and director
Tordjman has branched out in his skillset within the entertainment industry. Not only is he a dancer, television show host, and actor, he has also tried his hand at writing, producing and directing. This gives him a unique perspective from all sides of the business. He served as the executive producer for the television series “What’s Up North” in 2019 for three episodes. He has written the Straws episode of “What’s Up North” which makes him the co-creator of the segment. He also directed the Only You episode of the television series “The Next Step” in 2016. This is a valuable experience that will help to shape his perspective on the film and television industry. He has also served as a choreographer for several projects throughout the years.
9. Trevor is still acting in new projects
Trevor is involved in a lot of different projects these days. It doesn’t appear that he’s slowing down or having any problems landing acting gigs. He has reprised his role as Bucky from the first “Zombies” film and he will once again appear as the character in the 2020 release of the “Zombies 2” TV movie. Tordjman has also recently finished working in the role of the character Jonas in the short film “Dalia” in 2019 which is currently listed as having a completed status.
10. You can follow him on Instagram
If you’re a fan of Trevor Flanagan-Tordjman, then we have an excellent resource for you. He has an active Instagram account and the followers’ count is steadily climbing. As of our last check-in, Trevor had 584,000 followers with 338 posts made. He has listed himself as an actor, dancer, and comedian. There are a lot of great photos available on this site so fans can stay in touch which what is currently trending in his career as well as his personal life. Trevor is doing a great job of keeping the site updated which is a courtesy that he extends to his ever-growing base of fans. Although he’s already achieved a high measure of success, Trevor Flanagan-Tordjman is still a rising star that has not yet reached the peak of his potential. We expect to hear a lot more from him in the months and years to come as he continues to keep us all entertained.