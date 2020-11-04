Trey Tucker isn’t a name or face you’ve seen often, but he’s hoping that won’t be the case for much longer. Although is a relative newcomer to the entertainment industry, Trey has been doing the ground work to establish himself as a professional actor. Since making his on screen debut 2013, Tony has been cast in a hand full of other roles and he became most well-known for his appearance in the 2017 film, The Space Between Us. He continued to land movie roles and his most recent project, the horror film What Lies Below has been getting him a lot of attention. Trey’s ability to effortlessly keep viewers entertained is sure to get him more opportunities in the future. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Trey Tucker.
1. He’s A Model
The camera loves Trey, and that doesn’t only apply to acting. Trey also has some experience working as a model. It’s unclear when he started modeling or if it’s something he continues to do, but he’s gotten to work with major brands, such as Guess, along the way.
2. He Doesn’t Do Many Interviews
Interviews are typically an important part of an actor’s career, especially in the early stages. Doing interviews gives actors a chance to put themselves out there and share information with their fans. Trey, however, doesn’t seem to have done many interviews. This may be a personal choice or simply a result of the fact that he’s so early in his career.
3. He’s A Very Proud Uncle
Trey appears to be single at the moment and it doesn’t look like he has any children of his own, but there’s still a very special little one in his life. Trey has an adorable nephew named Tucker and he’s very proud to be his uncle. He loves spending as much time with Tucker as he possibly can.
4. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Remember when Marshawn Lynch said “I’m just here so I don’t get fined?” It seems Trey has a similar attitude when it comes to social media. His Instagram bio reads, “I hate doing this, but I’m told it’s important for work.” Although he has 347 total posts on his account, he has only posted five times in 2020.
5. He’s A Dog Person
For some reason, knowing whether or not someone is a dog or cat person is a very important detail to a lot of people. With that being said, all of the dog people out there will be happy to know that Trey is definitely a dog person. He has a Bernese Mountain Dog that has made several appearances on his Instagram.
6. He Has Less Than 10 Acting Credits
Even though Trey has been in the industry for more than 15 years, he has fewer than 10 acting credits to his name. According to his page on IMDB he has only made eight on screen appearance including his debut in 2013. There’s no information on whether this has been a deliberate choice by Trey or if he’s had a difficult time finding roles.
7. He Enjoys Giving Back To The Community
Trey is passionate about helping the people around him and several years ago he partnered with an organization called Red Eye Inc. During his time with the organization, Trey volunteered time to work with children from low income neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area.
8. Acting Isn’t His Only Interest
Being an actor may be Trey’s calling, but it doesn’t look like it’s the only career path he’s been on. According to his old Twitter account, he is also a coder. Of course, this doesn’t provide any details on how involved Trey was with coding or how long he did it for.
9. He Is From Texas
Trey is currently based in the Los Angeles area, but he is originally from Dallas. While Dallas is a great city for a lot of things, it may not be the best place to pursue a professional acting career. There isn’t much information online about Trey so we don’t know when he decided to make the move to the west coast, but judging from his Instagram posts he’s been in California since at least 2014.
10. He Enjoys The Simple Things
Even though he’s been getting a lot more attention in the last couple of years, Trey hasn’t let any of it go to his head. He has remained humble through it all and he hasn’t gotten caught up in the Hollywood lifestyle. Trey still loves the simple things in life such as hanging out with friends and family.