Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Trezzo Mahoro

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Trezzo Mahoro

2 mins ago

In just a little more than five years Trezzo Mahoro has gone from someone with dreams of being a successful actor to someone who is living that dream. Since the start of his career, he has worked hard to prove himself and that work certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. He got his first big opportunity in 2018 when he was cast in the movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Since then, his resume has grown to become very impressive. Between TV and film, he has shown that he can light up any kind of screen and there are people all over the world who are very eager to see what Trezzo does next. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Trezzo Mahoro.

1. He Was Born In Rwanda

Trezzo, whose real name is Oliver Mahoro Smith, was born in the African country of Rwanda. However, he spent much of his life in South Africa before moving to Canada. Living in three different countries has helped shape Trezzo into the person he is and he’s very proud of his roots.

2. He’s Done Stunts

Most people who have heard of Trezzo know him best from his work as an actor, but that isn’t the only thing he’s done in the entertainment industry. Early in his career, he actually was a stunt performer. His last stunt credit was in 2017 for a movie called The Surveyor.

3. He Has An Account On Cameo

Connecting with fans is an important part of having a career in the spotlight, but it’s an area that often gets overlooked. Even though he’s still relatively new to the industry, this is something that Trezzo already understands. He started an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized videos to his fans. At the moment, he charges just $10 for a video.

4. He Likes To Dance

Acting isn’t the only way that Trezzo likes to express his creativity. He is also a very talented dancer and he loves to show off his moves whenever he gets the chance. We weren’t able to find any information on whether he has received any professional training in dance.

5. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors

Now that Trezzo’s career has really started to take off, he’s been spending more and more time working. However, that he also likes to enjoy his time off, and spending time in nature is one of his favorite ways to do that. He loves doing things like hiking and going swimming.

6. He Has A Great Sense Of Style

As a creative person, Trezzo loves getting the chance to express himself and fashion is yet another way for him to do that. He loves putting outfits together and has an awesome fashion sense. No matter what the occasion is, Trezzo is always going to pull up looking sharp.

7. He Can Relate To His Character In Van Helsing 

Lots of actors spending their career playing roles they can’t really relate to, but it’s always nice to have something in common with their characters. Trezzo was able to experience that in the TV series Van Helsing. According to Pure Fandom, Trezzo said, “It does mirror my life in a sense. I wasn’t born in Canada. I was born in Rwanda and raised in South Africa. Mohamad is from a place of hardship. The life wasn’t very easy. He was a street kid. That kind of helped me and drew me in when I read the script.”

8. He Likes To Travel

Not only has Trezzo gotten the opportunity to live in different places, but he’s also gotten the chance to do a good deal of traveling. He loves the experience of visiting new places and he’s been able to see beautiful destinations across the world. Some of the countries he’s been to are Taiwan and Guam.

9. Family Is Important To Him

Although Trezzo hasn’t shared much information on his upbringing, his social media activity has made it very clear that family is important to him. He appears to have very close relationship with his loved ones and he loves spending time with them whenever he gets the chance.

10. His Role In To All The Boys Taught Him A Lesson In Patience

Being cast in the All the Boys franchise didn’t just teach Trezzo a lot as an actor, it also taught him a lot as a person. He told Geek Bomb, “This trilogy taught me how to be more patient, that’s for sure. The same way that Peter and Lara are with each other. They definitely taught me that and also to just have fun and have a good time. That is very, very important.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

An Awesome Phyllis and Stanley Theory from The Office
Check Out The Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Trailer
Trailer for “Jellystone!” Gives Yogi Bear and Friends a New Look
Supernatural Sam and Dean
A Supernatural Prequel is Headed to the CW
Why We’ll Be Watching “The Retirement Plan”
Why John Krasinski is Giving up Director Duties for A Quiet Place 3
How Chick-Fil-A Has a Strange Influence on the MCU
Five Movies Where You Agreed More with the Villain Than the Hero
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Trezzo Mahoro
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vincent Gale
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eagan Tilghman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jonathan Scarfe
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
funimation
Funimation Has a New iOS App For Apple Anime Fans
majin buu
Every Majin Buu Form in DBZ Ranked From Least to Most Likeable
cell dragon ball z
Ranking All of Cell’s Forms in Dragon Ball Z From Worst to Best
Dragon Ball Z
Every Dragon Ball Z Saga Ranked From Worst to Best
dispatch
Dispatch is Certainly a One of a Kind Game Inspired by a Horror Story
fortnite
Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite Battle Royale v5.40
grant shonkwiler
Former Fortnite Developer Grant Shonkwiler Talks Making Games and Helping Kids
hyperx cloud stinger
HyperX Adds Pink Version of Cloud Stinger Headset, But is it Any Good?