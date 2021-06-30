In just a little more than five years Trezzo Mahoro has gone from someone with dreams of being a successful actor to someone who is living that dream. Since the start of his career, he has worked hard to prove himself and that work certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. He got his first big opportunity in 2018 when he was cast in the movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Since then, his resume has grown to become very impressive. Between TV and film, he has shown that he can light up any kind of screen and there are people all over the world who are very eager to see what Trezzo does next. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Trezzo Mahoro.
1. He Was Born In Rwanda
Trezzo, whose real name is Oliver Mahoro Smith, was born in the African country of Rwanda. However, he spent much of his life in South Africa before moving to Canada. Living in three different countries has helped shape Trezzo into the person he is and he’s very proud of his roots.
2. He’s Done Stunts
Most people who have heard of Trezzo know him best from his work as an actor, but that isn’t the only thing he’s done in the entertainment industry. Early in his career, he actually was a stunt performer. His last stunt credit was in 2017 for a movie called The Surveyor.
3. He Has An Account On Cameo
Connecting with fans is an important part of having a career in the spotlight, but it’s an area that often gets overlooked. Even though he’s still relatively new to the industry, this is something that Trezzo already understands. He started an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized videos to his fans. At the moment, he charges just $10 for a video.
4. He Likes To Dance
Acting isn’t the only way that Trezzo likes to express his creativity. He is also a very talented dancer and he loves to show off his moves whenever he gets the chance. We weren’t able to find any information on whether he has received any professional training in dance.
5. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Now that Trezzo’s career has really started to take off, he’s been spending more and more time working. However, that he also likes to enjoy his time off, and spending time in nature is one of his favorite ways to do that. He loves doing things like hiking and going swimming.
6. He Has A Great Sense Of Style
As a creative person, Trezzo loves getting the chance to express himself and fashion is yet another way for him to do that. He loves putting outfits together and has an awesome fashion sense. No matter what the occasion is, Trezzo is always going to pull up looking sharp.
7. He Can Relate To His Character In Van Helsing
Lots of actors spending their career playing roles they can’t really relate to, but it’s always nice to have something in common with their characters. Trezzo was able to experience that in the TV series Van Helsing. According to Pure Fandom, Trezzo said, “It does mirror my life in a sense. I wasn’t born in Canada. I was born in Rwanda and raised in South Africa. Mohamad is from a place of hardship. The life wasn’t very easy. He was a street kid. That kind of helped me and drew me in when I read the script.”
8. He Likes To Travel
Not only has Trezzo gotten the opportunity to live in different places, but he’s also gotten the chance to do a good deal of traveling. He loves the experience of visiting new places and he’s been able to see beautiful destinations across the world. Some of the countries he’s been to are Taiwan and Guam.
9. Family Is Important To Him
Although Trezzo hasn’t shared much information on his upbringing, his social media activity has made it very clear that family is important to him. He appears to have very close relationship with his loved ones and he loves spending time with them whenever he gets the chance.
10. His Role In To All The Boys Taught Him A Lesson In Patience
Being cast in the All the Boys franchise didn’t just teach Trezzo a lot as an actor, it also taught him a lot as a person. He told Geek Bomb, “This trilogy taught me how to be more patient, that’s for sure. The same way that Peter and Lara are with each other. They definitely taught me that and also to just have fun and have a good time. That is very, very important.”