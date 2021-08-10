Tribeca Festival Adds New Selection For Games

For the first time since its founding, the Tribeca Festival will include a selection of video games to be recognized. Titled, Tribeca Games, it looks to “celebrate the convergence of games, entertainment and culture, highlighting the storytelling, art, and innovation of games.” This is an exciting milestone for gaming that looks to set a precedent for years to come. Games have been moving towards more captivating storytelling and art direction since the emergence of more advanced technology. From games like Uncharted 2 that provide almost blockbuster cinema-like experiences to stories like Firewatch where the art direction and dialogue are what keep you entranced in the gameplay.
Tribeca Games looks to honor those milestones and put a spotlight on the video games with a powerful advisory board of leaders in the industry. These include Nia Dacosta, Jon Favreau, Bing Gordon, Geoff Keighley, Hideo Kojima, and Kiki Wolfkill. The first eight games to be selected for this honor will be available to play via demo. Just head over to the official website and follow the steps in the “Experience” section and wait for your download code. Let’s take a look at the first-ever selections for Tribeca Games.
Harold Halibut
Hard Halibut is a cross between stop motion and video games. It features the story of Harold, a young lab assistant for Jeanne Mareux, as he travels the submerged retro world in hopes of helping Mareux build a spaceship and escape back into the surface. From the developers YouTube account, “Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world, talks (with full voice acting) to its inhabitants, and occasionally goes hands on by sticking screwdrivers in things, operating complex machinery, and more in his quest to find the true meaning of ‘home’. It is being developed by Slow Bros and looks to be a unique experience unlike we’ve seen before. The combination of stop motion and video effects is something that we rarely see so it’ll be interesting to see how Slow Bros is able to integrate this art style with the story telling they are looking to bring.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a, “a story-driven action-adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat.” Where you,” lay as Kena, a young Spirit Guide travelling to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine.” It is a game that looks to present the pattern of life and death in a new way and incorporate it into its world in a way never before seen. In Kena: Bridge of Spirits you take control of spirits known as “Rot”. You use rot to manipulate the environment and create new skills that help you navigate the world and solve puzzles. As you traverse the world and encounter corrupted spirits you will use your rot and skills to help them move on to the next life.
Lost in Random
From awarding winning developers Zoink, comes a new twisted fairytale Lost in Random. Lost in Random tells the story of Even and Odd. To siblings placed into a world where chance is everything. For everyone’s twelfth birthday they roll a die that will determine their place in life for the rest of eternity. Roll a six and you will live a life of luxury while every other roll holds uncertainty and struggles. Our story begins when Odd rolls a six much to the dismay of Even. With the sisters separated Even is distraught until she encoutners a very rare sight, a live die. This throws Even into an adventure full of random and uncertainty. One that we surely don’t want to miss. The gameplay incorporates card collection so you must explore and build your ideal deck so that you can defeat any foes you encounter. The art style is reminiscent of Tim Burton style so we look forward to see just how Zoink plans to tell this story when it releases later this year.
NORCO
NORCO is a,”a sci-fi Southern Gothic point and click adventure that explores the industrial swamplands and decaying suburbs of South Louisiana.” In this adventure you must find your brother Blake who has gone missing following your mother’s death. In your search you discover a security cyborg fugitive through this sci-fi world of New Orleans. From their official page, “Navigate your way through a world of uncertainty and moral ambiguity as you venture deeper into the swamp to unravel the threads left by your brother.”
Sable
Sable is a story where you,”Guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.” It features a soundtrack made by Japansese Breakfast and a unique artstyle that will have you engrossed in the world as you glide through the dunes on your hoverbike. Sable, developed by Shedworks, offers to be a unique experience that will have you mesmerized.
Signalis
Being developed by rose-engine, Signalis is a story where,”a lone Replika must explore the ruins of an abandoned reeducation facility in search for answers – and a way to escape.” while stranded on a desolate world. Signalis is a classic survival horror game that brings a unique aesthetic where you look to investigate a dark secret in this surreal retrotech worlds. It looks to be a unique experience that will have you at the edge of your seat engrossed in a horror tale unlike any other.
The Big Con
The Big Con is a story,”Hustle your way across ‘90s America as a runaway teen con artist. Choose how to make your scratch as you don disguises, pick pockets, and rip people off in this comedic crime-filled adventure. Experience the totally rad ’90s in all its plaid and payphone glory!” This story, being developed by The Mighty Yell, will have to running through a hilarious, nostalgic trip with a unique art-style that will make you wish you were actually inside the world. It is written as a coming of age comedy so you’ll be sure to enjoy yourself as you play through the world and remenise about the 90s and all it had to offer.
12 Minutes
Twelve Minutes is being developed by Annapura Interactive and directed by Luis Antonio. It features a story where ,”You take the role of the husband, on what should be a romantic evening with your wife. The night turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death. Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a TWELVE-MINUTE time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again.” This unique thriller experience looks to bring a narrative story that will rival even the most beloved of movies. With an all star cast featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and William Dafoe the team behind this game has made sure it put its best foot forward in every aspect. We’re excited to see how the story will play out and what kind of twists and turns a story like this can bring to the table.
It’s interesting to see just how video games are breaking into different mediums with their story telling abilities. We look forward to seeing more games that break out of the norm and try interesting new things be recognized and showcased. Hopefully the Tribeca Festival is just the first festival to do this and we see others follow in their footsteps soon.