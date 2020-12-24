Troy Winbush is the kind of actor who you may not know by name, but whose face you definitely remember. During his more than 30-year-long career, Troy has made nearly 90 on screen appearances and he’s been a part of some very successful shows. Some people may recognize him for his role in The Cosby Show while others will remember him from The Goldbergs. Each time he gets in front of the camera, he knows exactly how to put on a good show regardless of how big or small his role is. As one of the major characters in the new Amazon Prime series, The Wilds, is giving him the chance to share his talent with a new generation. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Troy Winbush.
1. He Is A New York Native
Troy was born and raised in Harlem, NY. The area is known for being home to countless well-known entertainers including Frankie Lymon and Kurtis Blow. Although he didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor, he always loved to make people laugh. Once he decided that acting was what he wanted to do, he eventually decided to move to Los Angeles to access bigger opportunities.
2. His Sister Is An Actress
Troy isn’t the only person in the Winbush family to be bitten by the acting bug. His younger sister, Camille, is also a talented actress. Many people will recognize her from her role as Vanessa on The Bernie Mac Show. She is also well-known for playing Lauren in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
3. He Isn’t Really Into Social Media
Even though Troy has been in the industry for five decades, he has never been the type of actor who likes to be in the spotlight when it isn’t about work. With that being said, it’s not much of a surprise that he isn’t into social media. As far as we can tell, he doesn’t have verified accounts on any platforms.
4. He Got Into Acting As A Teenager
Many actors have heart warming stories about how they’ve loved acting for as long as they can remember. Troy’s story is a little different through. After being the class clown landed him in trouble at school, his mom decided to enroll him in acting classs when he was a teenager.
5. He Was Almost In A Movie With Madonna
After taking acting classes it didn’t take long for Troy to start getting attention. When he was just 15-years-old, he got an opportunity that should have been his big break. He was cast in the movie Who’s That Girl which stars Madonna. Unfortunately, he ended up being re-cast when production for the movie was changed to Los Angeles.
6. He Is A Big Chris Rock Fan
Troy’s love of comedy and making people laugh was inspired by the legendary comedian, Chris Rock. He has always been a fan of Chris’ work and if you’ve ever seen any of his stuff it’s easy to see why. Maybe one day Chris and Troy will get to work together on a show or movie.
7. He Is Been In Several Police Themed Shows
Troy has gotten to be a part of a lot of cool projects throughout his career, but shows about police/the legal system seem to be a recurring theme for him. He has played police officers, paramedics, and detectives several times. Some of the shows he’s been in include Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Detroit 1-8-7.
8. He Hopes To Inspire Others
It goes without saying that keeping people entertained is one of Troy’s main goals as an actor, but that isn’t the only thing he hopes to do with his talent. He wants to inspire others and he loves working with the youth to help them become their best selves and follow their dreams.
9. He Is A Father
When Troy isn’t working, you can usually find him at home spending time with his family. We do know that he is a father although it’s unclear how many children he has. We also weren’t able to find any information on whether or not he’s married or ever has been.
10. He Is Passionate About Cancer Awareness
Troy has made it a point to use his platform to help raise awareness about the things that are important to him and one of those things is cancer awareness. He is especially passionate about breast cancer and cervical cancer. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find information on why these particular forms of cancer are so important to him.