10 Things You Didn’t Know about Troydan

Unless you are someone who plays games and likes to watch people play games online, you might not know who Troydan is. It’s all right. We didn’t know who he was, either, being that we are not the gaming type. However, we know that many people are, and they want to know more about the man who sits in front of his camera spending his days filming himself playing games and talking to his fans. Whether you are already a fan or someone who hopes to be one at some point, we have plenty you might not have already known about this online personality.
1. He’s in His 30s
Troydan never imagined he’d grow up and spend all of his time on the internet doing things online since he was born before there was online or the internet. He was born on September 15, 1987. He’s in his early 30s right now, and he didn’t know what the internet was until he was older. It wasn’t prevalent for those of us born in the 80s, even when AOL was a thing and we could get online in the 90s.
2. Troydan is Not His Real Name
It’s not even close. It seems his given name is Bryan Warren Barrister. We don’t know what made him choose the name Troydan, but we imagine that it’s something he thought of long before online personalities and creative names were popular.
3. He’s From Canada
Again, we aren’t sure if he is a born and raised Canadian, but we know that he is a man who lives there at the moment. His current home base is in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. He’s been there a long time, and he seems to have no desire to leave.
4. He’s Been Online a Long Time
It seems almost as if we are living in a world in which people are online for a short period of time and they hit superstar fame. They go viral or do something that makes everyone want to see them right now, but Troydan began filming himself and uploading videos online in 2006. That’s a long time to be online.
5. His First YouTube Channel Was Deleted
It seems that YouTube has strict rules, and they mean them. When you break the rules three times, they can delete your channel and kick you out. That’s what they did with his own first channel. Now he films and uses his new channel “Troydan Reacts 2” which is his reaction to being deleted for violating copyright issues.
6. He Loves Sports
The entire premise behind his channel is to play sports online. He’s a fan of basketball and Madden, and those are what he does online. We never thought we’d say this, but it’s a business that he’s doing well in. We don’t mean we didn’t think we’d say that about him, but just in general; we never knew playing video games would become a career.
7. His Net Worth is Impressive
Again, may we remind ourselves that we never thought we’d sit around and find things like playing video games such a lucrative career, but here we are. Troydan is doing well. He’s doing so well that he has massed an approximate net worth of $2.5 million thanks to his online gaming.
8. He Just Ended a Long Relationship
He was in a relationship with a woman whose name is Kate, and they broke up in summer 2020. He did not see it coming, but he admitted on Twitter that he should have seen it coming. He said she was not happy, that he was not giving her the life that he thought he was giving her, and that he should have done better by her.
9. He’s Been Struggling
Since the breakup, he admitted that he’s been having a rough time. He can’t fall asleep at night. He’s been up until all hours of the morning because of his stress, and he’s been having a terrible time in life. He also said he’s been drinking more than he should, and he’s not someone who is okay with that or happy about that at all.
10. He’s Been Spending Time with a New Woman
He only announced his breakup a month ago, but it seems he’s been spending time with a woman who has been a friend. Her name is Jenna, and it seems that fans feel they’ve been spending a lot of time together recently, though he has said nothing about who or what she is to him.