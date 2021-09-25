10 TV Shows From the 90s That Were Canceled Too Soon

The 90s is one of those decades that people often look back on with fond memories. Whether you were a kid or an adult during that time period, the 90s often represents an era of stability and good times. The 90s was also a great time for the entertainment industry. Changes in technology allowed for a more creative approach to projects, and the rise of cable networks meant more flexibility in programming. As a result, we got some awesome TV shows. Unfortunately, however, not all of them got the attention they deserved. Thanks to growing competition and changes and technology, there were lots of shows that ended up getting left behind. Although most of these shows will probably never get reboots, and some of them may have even been forgotten, many would agree that they should’ve more time on the air. Continue reading to see 10 shows from the 90s that were canceled too soon.
1. Freaks And Geeks
If you blinked for too long in 1999, you may have missed the short-lived sitcom Freaks and Geeks. The series, which was set in the early 1980s in a fictional Detroit suburb, followed two high school students, Lindsay and Sam Weir. Lindsay’s friend group is referred to as the freaks while Sam’s is the geeks. Throughout the series, we see both groups take on the challenges of adolescence and high school, but of course, with a comedic twist. During its mere 18 episode run, Freaks and Geeks built a nice fan base and it also received praise from critics. Needless to say, lots of people were confused when the show ended after just one season. According to Screen Rant, the show’s cancelation was mainly due to some logistical factors. The website reported, “Freaks and Geeks was basically destined for failure due to its given time slot. NBC premiered Freaks and Geeks on the Saturday time slot, a night that never gained major viewers. They lacked consecutive weekly air dates and instead took too many gaps in between the release of new episodes. This never allowed the show to gain a loyal following since viewers never knew when new episodes would air.” Garth Ancier, former president of NBC and the person behind the show’s cancelation, has since said that he regrets ending the show so soon. If you were a fan of Freaks and Geeks, you’ll be excited to know that you can find out what would’ve happened to each character during season two in this article from Vanity Fair.
2. My So-Called Life
When My So-Called Life debuted in 1994, many considered it to be a groundbreaking series. The show followed the lives of teenage characters who were dealing with some pretty serious things including addiction, abuse, and homelessness. Despite being highly regarded by critics, My So-Called Life struggled to attract the attention of a large number of viewers. Low numbers played a major role in the show being canceled after just one season. Those who did watch the show, however, were very dedicated. When the cancelation was announced, viewers started an online campaign to keep the show going. This made My So-Called Life the first show ever that people attempted to save via the internet. Even now, nearly 30 years after My So-Called Life started and ended, many believe that the show was ahead of its time. In the early 1990s, this type of teenage programming wasn’t common and some of the issues the show dealt with made some people uncomfortable. Now, however, there are quite a few shows on the air that follows the mold that was created by My So-Called Life.
3. The Torkelsons/Almost Home
The Torkelsons premiered on NBC in the fall of 1991, and it’s another series that you could’ve easily missed if you weren’t paying attention. The show starred Connie Ray as a single mother named Milicent Torkelson who rents out space in her house to help ease her financial burdens. Even though money is tight Milicent and her five children have close relationships and always appear to be happy. While the show focused on a few somewhat serious topics, it was fairly lighthearted overall. After a 20 episode first season, The Torkelsons was quasi-canceled and retooled as another show called Almost Home. In Almost Home, Connie reprised her role as Milicent, however, she went from having five children to three. Additionally, she and her children. had relocated to the Seattle area where she was hired as a live-in nanny. Although producers had high hopes for Almost Home, it was canceled after just 13 episodes.
4. Dark Skies
When The X-Files premiered in the early 90s, it quickly proved that there was a major market for science-fiction shows. NBC attempted to get on the bandwagon with their own show, Dark Skies. Starring Eric Close and Megan Ward, the series existed in an alternate reality where aliens had secretly lived among humans for decades. These aliens did not come in peace, however. Instead, they attempted to plan a mass invasion by influencing different historical events. Although the plot of the series was interesting, the show struggled to build a large audience. It was canceled after just one season, but many felt that it wasn’t given enough time to flourish. Even in its short time on the air, Dark Skies still managed to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Main Title Design.
5. So Weird
If you were a kid during the 90s, you probably remember feeling a mixture of horror and excitement every time So Weird came out. The show followed a teenage girl named Fiona ‘Fi’ Phillips (Cara DeLizia) who, while living on a tour bus with her rock star mom, always finds herself in supernatural situations. So Weird aired on The Disney Channel, but it tapped into a much darker side than any of the network’s other shows. Viewers were taken along for the ride as Fi found herself in all sorts of situations. During each episode, Fi would spend time blogging on her laptop where she would share her supernatural experiences. These things included run-ins with ghosts, vampires, and other beings. An overarching theme of the show was that Fi was searching for a way to communicate with her father who had passed away. Although So Weird appeared to do pretty well in terms of numbers, the show experienced a big shift when Cara DeLizia decided to leave after the second season. She was replaced by Alexz Johnson who played a character named Annie. The addition of any changed the tone of the show and it was canceled after the third season. Had DeLizia chosen to stay, the show could’ve easily gone on for several seasons. But as we know, major cast changes can be tough to come back from. Fortunately, however, So Weird is now available on Disney +.
6. Cita’s World
Debuting in the fall of 1999, Cita’s World barely made the cut to be classified as a 90s show. Unlike the other shows on this list, Cita’s World was not a scripted series. Instead, it was a video countdown show hosted by a computer-animated character named Cita (voiced by Kittie Kaboom). Cita was a hilarious slick talker who always had colorful commentary. In addition to counting down the videos, there was also a segment where Cita read letters from viewers and offered them advice. We weren’t able to find an official reason for why the show was canceled in 2003, but some viewers had their own ideas. According to a post from Greek Chat, Cita’s World was canceled because it “was deemed too “troublesome”. Her over the top ghetto mannerisms are now being mimicked by people all over the planet. Many outside the African American community have come to the conclusion that all Black women behave and act like the rambunctious Cita. Many young African American women have adapted Cita as a role model and in an attempt to fit in have embraced her over the top mannerisms.”
7. Salute Your Shorts
During the 90s, Nickelodeon had children’s programming on lock and it gave us some of the most memorable shows of the decade. Salute Your Shorts debuted on the network in the summer of 1991 and it had all of the makings of a big hit. The show was based on a book titled Salute Your Shorts: Life at Summer Camp which was released in 1986. The show was set at a fictional summer camp and followed a group of young campers. Despite the fact that the show had an awesome cast and lots of funny storylines, it only lasted for two seasons. Unlike some of the other shows we’ve listed, Salute Your Shorts wasn’t canceled due to low ratings. In fact, it was one of the highest-rated children’s shows during its time on the air. Instead, it was canceled due to the difficulty of potentially moving the filming location from Los Angeles to Orlando.
8. My Brother And Me
My Brother And Me was the first show on Nickelodeon to feature a predominately Black cast. The sitcom followed the lives of two brothers, Alfie and DeeDee Parker. They lived in a middle-class home in North Carolina and their parents were always around to provide guidance and advice. The show touched on issues that were relatable to young viewers such as bullying and grade school crushes. Sadly, My Brother And Me was canceled after just one season due to disagreements behind the scenes. Not only did the series have good enough content to last for much more than one season, but Black sitcoms really thrived during the 90s which meant there was potential for it to become a major hit.
9. Twin Peaks
For a show that only lasted for two seasons, Twin Peaks has left an unforgettable impression on a lot of people. With an interesting balance between mystery and science-fiction, Twin Peaks was one of those shows that attracted a wide audience. The show followed the murder investigation of a young woman living in Twin Peaks. The show was canceled after just two seasons, but many consider it one of the best shows of all time. To be fair, it was simply way ahead of its time. The show briefly returned in 2017 for a third season which aired on Showtime. There is still some hope that Twin Peaks could make another comeback.
10. Eerie, Indiana
There were quite a few spooky kids’ shows during the 90s, and Eerie, Indiana was one of them. The show was about a teenager named Marshall Teller who was trying to adjust to life after moving to a new town in Indiana called Eerie. Marshall quickly learned that the town was going to live up to its name after he began noticing strange occurrences. Oftentimes, he also found himself right in the middle of these bizarre situations. The show was canceled after just one season, but it was followed by a spin-off titled Eerie, Indiana: The Other Dimension. That show was also canceled after just one season.