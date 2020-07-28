Two Odd Things You Didn’t Know George Lucas Banned on Star Wars

The record has already been set straight when it comes to what George Lucas decided to ‘ban’ on set, and why. Eyeglasses were a big no-no, and so were bras, which meant that due to what shew as wearing to start with, Carrie Fisher had to have her breasts taped down to avoid any unwanted ‘oops’ images that might have come up during the movie. Of course one might have thought that she could have worn something under her gown to make it less than obvious that she didn’t have a bra on, but this was how Lucas operated in those days. He was, after all, trying to create a world in which many of the commonplace things we have in this world didn’t exist. One would think however that even in another galaxy that people would have eye problems and women would need some kind of support, but with so few women in the original Star Wars movies, it wasn’t really a big issue. Plus, Lucas didn’t really ban anything, he simply did his best to make certain that the thought was clear that they didn’t exist in his universe. It’s almost a sure bet that a lot of people watching the movie for the story didn’t notice this right away but probably zeroed in on it when it was pointed out by others. This shows that some folks are either really observant or just enjoy nitpicking their way through a movie, or both.
There are quite a few things that could be pointed out in Star Wars when it comes to various practices and props that were used in order to get the universe to look just the way that Lucas wanted it and to be fair, some were well-disguised and others were kind of easy to point out. From the comlinks to the lightsabers and everything in between there’s an explanation for just about everything that went into this movie and where the idea for them came from initially. When you really think about it, George Lucas and his team didn’t have a huge budget for the first Star Wars and were forced to make the movie with a lot of scraps that they found from just about anywhere and managed to work into a living set that would eventually give rise to one of the greatest movie franchises ever. So yeah, he was allowed a fair number eccentricities when it came to what was and wasn’t allowed on the set, though looking back now it does feel as though he might have done a few things differently had he seen them at the time. After all, with more women in the franchise now the ‘no bra’ policy hasn’t really been relaxed, but there are other ways to cover up and make it appear entirely natural and possibly allow for more support to be used, and the props are now top of the line and likely not scrap any longer since the budget for the typical Star Wars movie is through the roof. Anyone thinking that this franchise wouldn’t last back in the day is probably wishing that they would have put more stock in it at this time since Star Wars is by far and large one of the most well-known stories throughout the world.
When the franchise will make its way back to the big screen is a big question on everyone’s mind at this time, though the idea at the moment appears to be within the next couple of years, if things finally start picking up that is. What we’ll see next though is anyone’s guess since with the Skywalker era over and the cast from the recent trilogy not too likely to return it’s going to be something different and something to get used to, which will almost make it feel like going back to square one. This time however there will be more of a budget, a more diverse cast, and hopefully more wide-reaching stories that will show off more of the galaxy. The only issue is that George Lucas won’t be at the helm unless a miracle happens, which means the Mouse House will be in full control and as we’ve already seen, things tend to go awry when the source material isn’t followed or even respected, so the future of Star Wars is kind of hanging in limbo right now when it comes to what might happen and whether or not fans will be willing to follow the story again. Hopefully though what we’ll find when Star Wars finally returns is that the love of the franchise is enough to weather just about anything and that the story will be enough to keep bringing us back for more. At the very least we know that the eccentricities that Lucas displayed back in the day had a point to them.