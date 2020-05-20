Tyler Hubbard rose to fame in 2010 as a member of the country music duo, Florida Georgia Line. As a talented singer and songwriter, Tyler has connected with millions of people through his love of music. As a member of Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard has also received several awards including a Billboard Music Award in 2019 for Top Country Song. But while most people are familiar with Tyler Hubbard within the context of Florida Georgia Line, he also has a strong sense of individuality. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tyler Hubbard.
1. He Got His Start In Music At Church
Long before he was a country-pop superstar, Tyler Hubbard was a worship leader at church. He found his love for music in church and learned all of the basics there. To this day, his continues to carry all of the lessons he learned in church and he still keeps God at the center of everything he does.
2. He Isn’t Afraid Of Change
Country music is a genre that can be very cut and dry. However, Florida Georgia Line is never afraid to switch things up. Tyler says that he and Brian Kelley are not afraid of change. He adds, “We’re proud of where we came from, but we’re excited to grow. We’re always evolving…We’re always trying to better ourselves and just continue.”
3. He Supports Gun Control
The debate about gun control is one of the hottest topics in the country, and Tyler Hubbard believes that background checks should be mandatory in order to purchase a gun. He told Rolling Stone, “I don’t really know where the NRA stands on all those issues of background checks, so I don’t want to speak out of turn. But I do know that we’re all in agreement that the universal background check is just the first step in the right direction for everybody to show that we really do all want to make a change.”
4. His Father Died In A Tragic Accident
When Tyler was just 20-years-old, he witnessed his father pass away in a terrible helicopter accident. Apparently, Tyler’s father had been attempting to land his helicopter on the family’s property when he accidentally clipped a tree which caused the helicopter to descend rapidly. Hubbard recalled the event and said, “I ran outside and saw the whole thing. I have that image ingrained in my brain forever of what we saw that day and how fragile the human body is and how fragile life is.”
5. He Got Engaged In A Helicopter
When Tyler was ready to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend and now wife, Hayley Stommel, he wanted to do it in a very meaningful way. He proposed to Stommel in a helicopter as a way to honor his late father’s memory and as a way to create a positive memory between him and Hayley.
6. He Wants To Create Opportunities For Other Artists
Now that Tyler has found lots of success, he and Kelley also want to help guide others down the same path. He understands the importance of paying it forward and is working hard to lay a strong foundation that will benefit upcoming talent.
7. His Wife Is His Idol
It goes without saying that Tyler is his wife’s biggest fan. Hayley may not be a big musician like her husband, but he considers her his idol none the less. Tyler is amazed by his wife’s loving and kind nature and he is very thankful for everything she does for him and their family.
8. He’s Afraid Of Heights
We’re all afraid of certain things, and for Tyler Hubbard, one of those things is heights. Ironically enough though, Tyler does enjoy flying in helicopters and plans. This fear likely pertains to physically standing on or walking across really high places.
9. He Loves A Good Party
When Tyler gets the chance to take a break from work, one of his favorite things to do have gatherings with his friends and family. He loves to create an atmosphere where people can “forget their worries and have a good time”.
10. He Has A Restaurant
The music business isn’t the only industry where Florida Georgia Line is leaving their mark. The duo has a restaurant in Nashville called FGL House. According to the restaurant’s website, FLG House features “A world-class kitchen fuses unique Southern style cuisine with California flair, and bars on each floor serve local craft beers and deliciously mixed cocktails – many featuring the red-hot duo’s own Old Camp Whiskey.”