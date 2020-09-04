Tyler Joseph has been doing his thing in the music industry for well over a decade. Best-known as the front man of Twenty One Pilots, Joseph’s work has become a huge hit among music fans everywhere. However, it looks like all of his hard work may be unraveled after an insensitive tweet has left people calling for him to be cancelled. In the wake of issues surrounding racism and police brutality all over the country, many have asked for Tyler to use his platforms to speak out. Instead, he decided to tweet a photo of himself wearing platform shoes with the caption, “You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. Feels good to dust these bad boys off.” He has since apologized, but people simply aren’t trying to hear it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tyler Joseph.
1. He’s Also A Poet
Tyler’s songwriting abilities have been a big part of the success he’s had in his music career. However, songwriting isn’t the only way he’s been able to show off his creative abilities. Tyler is also a poet who has written and released two poems: “”What’s Your Story?” and “Street Poetry”.
2. He Released A Solo Album
His work with Twenty One Pilots is what has gotten Tyler the most recognition, but he originally set out to have a solo career. He released his debut solo album in 2008 called No Phun Intended. The album consisted of 19 tracks. There’s no word on whether or not he plans to do any more work as a solo artist.
3. He Was A Big Tiger King Fan
When the docuseries Tiger King hit Netflix in March 2020, it was all anyone could talk about for weeks. The story of Joe Exotic was so bizarre that it was almost impossible to believe. Tyler Joseph loved every minute of it. He said, “I did watch Tiger King. Not only did I watch Tiger King, but after I had watched all of it there was actually a couple of days I was flicking through all of the video streaming websites and I just couldn’t find anything else to watch.”
4. He’s Adventurous
Tyler spends a lot of time working, but when he does get time off he definitely likes to let use and enjoy himself. He loves a good adventure and he isn’t the type to back down from a good adrenaline rush. He enjoys doing things like going four wheeling and exploring.
5. He’s A Family Man
Music has been the focal point of his life for many years, but Tyler is also very dedicated to his life at home. He has been married to his wife, Jenna Black, since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in February 2020. Like Tyler, Jenna is also from Ohio.
6. He Was A Basketball Player
There are lots of people in the world who struggle to find just one thing they’re really good at, but Tyler has been fortunate enough to find two. Prior to his career as a musician, he was an athlete. Tyler played basketball for many years and was even offered a scholarship to play basketball at Otterbein University, but he turned it down.
7. He Used To Be Active On YouTube
Unless you’re an OG Twenty Pilots fan, you may not remember Tyler’s YouTube days. In 2007, he started a YouTube channel called SlushieGuys where he used to upload all sorts of comedic skits. He hasn’t posted anything in seven years, but the channel still has 128,000 subscribers and over four million views.
8. He’s Always Loved a Wide Variety Of Music
Music has been a big part of Tyler’s life for as long as he can remember, and he’s always enjoyed listening to a variety of artists from all sorts of different genres. His diverse taste in music has definitely influenced the kind of music he has made over the course of his career.
9. He’s Working On New Music
It’s been two years since Twenty One Pilots released their last album, Trench. Since it is no secret that music fans have short attention spans and even shorter memories, people are already ready to the group to drop something new; the good news is that they’re working on it.
10. He’s Won A Grammy
A Grammy Award is one of the highest honors a musician can earn and Tyler is proud to say that he’s earned one. As part of Twenty One Pilots, Tyler has been nominated for three Grammys. In 2017, the group won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.