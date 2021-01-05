10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tyler Oakley

Tyler Oakley is a YouTube sensation who has been making videos and gathering fans for well over a decade. His first video was made around 2007, and it seems he has not stopped making videos since. He’s been working hard as an activist. He makes it very clear his main goal and focus is primarily on making sure that those who belong to the LGBTQ+ community have an outlet, resources, and someone on their side so that they can grow into the amazing men and women they are. His fans want to know more about him, so we are bringing you everything we know about the man in front of the camera.
1. He’s in His 30s
Tyler Oakley was born on March 22, 1989. He was born Matthew Tyler Oakley, but he chooses to go by his middle name in his professional life. His parents are divorced, and he spent a lot of his childhood involved in the arts. Choir and drama were his things growing up.
2. He Went to College
Oakley is a college graduate. He has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Michigan State University. His focus in college was primarily in communication. He also studied social media and marketing. Both of which are good for what he happens to be doing right now in his life.
3. He Has a Huge Family
We didn’t say that he has a big family. We said he has a huge family, because we actually mean huge. He is one of 13 kids. Yes, you read that correctly. He has twelve brothers and sisters. His parents divorced when he was a baby, so we don’t know if they are all full siblings, or if his parents both had more kids later. Either way, there is also a birthday, a celebration, and a lot of fun in his family.
4. He Struggled with an Eating Disorder
Being a teenager was hard on him. He was not in a good place with his appearance, and he struggled as a result. He was bulimic as a teen, and he had to work hard to get his life together and figure out how to live without hating himself while he was struggling to maintain a weight he felt comfortable in. It’s a feeling so many people have, and it’s one that is just so sad.
5. Suicidal Thoughts Turned Him to YouTube
Following his major breakup with his long-term boyfriend when he was in college, he began having suicidal thoughts. It was at that time he felt so unhappy and so frustrated in his own life that he was thinking things he never thought he would think. It was during this time that he felt he would turn to YouTube to see if he could get his head into a different space.
6. He’s A Giver
Oakley is a man who likes to give back. One of the most important charities he supports is The Trevor Project. He works with them to help prevent suicide in the LGBT community – specifically for the youth. He’s been with them for more than a decade in roles such as intern, volunteer, and someone who raises money for this project he finds so important.
7. He’s Taking a Break
He’s been making videos since 2007, but he recently announced he’s taking a break from his channel. He’s been making videos every week of his life since he was only 18, and he’s ready to take a break. He’s been working hard all this time, and he’s ready to give himself some space, some time, and something to look forward to. He should. He’s worked hard.
8. He’s Doing Well
We’d like to say that he’s doing all right, and taking a break is something he should do. He’s amassed an impressive net worth of more than $8 million since he began making videos at the age of 18. He’s clearly worked hard, he’s done his job, and he’s ready for a break. He can afford it, so why not?
9. He’s Single
Of course, he might not be single in his personal life, but from what we can tell right now, he is a single man. There does not appear to be an official boyfriend in his life, and that’s all right. He’s taking this time to focus on some work ventures he’s always wanted to try, and that’s such a blessing for him. He was linked to Anthony Russo in 2020, but we don’t believe they are still together.
10. His Mom Remarried
His parents might have divorced when he was an infant, but his mother is very happily married to a man Oakley clearly loves and respects and considers a father. He posted a photo of himself and his parents in September celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, and it’s clear that they are a very happy family.