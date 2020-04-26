10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ursula Corbero

Thanks to her combination of good looks and stellar talent, Ursula Corbero has built a successful career that touches on almost every facet of the entertainment industry. The 30-year-old actress and model has worked in TV and film, and has also appeared in music videos. Although her list of credits is rather long, most fans –especially Americans– will recognize her most from her role on Money Heist. She has been with the show since its first season and has easily become a fan favorite. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ursula Cobero.
1. She Supports Feminism
As a woman in the entertainment industry, Ursula knows the unique set of challenges actresses often have to deal with. She has spoken openly in support of feminism and says “The grand battle [for women] is that maybe we need things to balance out a bit more so it can be equal,” she explained. “That’s how I feel. Sometimes I hear people say ‘It’s that everyone’s going overboard with feminism’ and I think it’s necessary because it’s been so unequal for such a long time that it’s necessary we go overboard a bit.”
2. She’s A Big Beyonce Fan
To be honest, being a Beyonce fan in some capacity is basically a right of passage at this point. However, Ursula Corbero isn’t just a casual Queen Bey fan – she’s a proud member of the Bey Hive. Ursula attended a Beyonce concert in 2016 and referred to the singer as a “goddess”.
3. She’s Loved Acting Since She Was A Kid
It didn’t take long for Ursula Corbera to realize that acting was the perfect choice for her. She’s loved the idea of being an actress since she was a little kid. She has fond memories of watching TV before bed as a child and wishing that she could be on a show.
4. She’s An Ambassador For Bvlgari
The last few years have been full of great opportunities for Ursula Corbera. In 2018, she became an ambassador for the internationally known brand, Bvlgari. She was also the face of the brand’s Fiorever campaign. Ursula said what she was “very grateful and happy” to be working with the brand.
5. Julianne Moore Is Her Favorite Actress
Every successful actor was inspired by another successful actor who came before. For Ursula Corbero, that person was Julianne Moore. Corbero says that Moore is her favorite actress and she has also worked with the Bvlgari brand.
6. She Cried When She Found Out Money Heist Was Renewed
No matter how successful a show is, a renewal isn’t guaranteed. For that reason, Ursula was overcome with emotion when she found out that Money Heist was being brought back for another season. In an interview, Ursula told the press, ” “I got a call saying it was happening and I was like ‘No, no, and just started crying’.”
7. She’s Very Close To Her Cast Mates
Anyone who has worked at the same job for a few years, knows that your co-workers eventually become your friends over time. This is also true for actors who have worked on the same show for several seasons. Ursula is very close with her cast maters from Money Heist and says that she really enjoys working with each of them.
8. Her Grandmother Inspired Her To Love Jewelry
Ursula Corbero has a deep love for jewelry, and this is something she inherited from her grandmother. She told Buro, “When I used to go to my grandmother’s house, there was a little safety box and I was always curious as to what was in it. The first thing I would ask when I got there was, ‘Grandma, would you please show me the jewellery?’ I was crazy about the stones and the gems and to see all that shine.”
9. She Switches Her Style Based On Her Mood
Ursula’s style is something she has been applauded for time and time again. But if you ask her how she went about creating her personal style, she’ll tell you that she doesn’t have one. Ursula likes to dress based on how she feels each day. However, she did add that she likes to be comfortable and she enjoys combining elements of formal and informal looks.
10. She’s The Youngest
The youngest sibling often gets a bad reputation for being somewhat of a copy out. But that wasn’t the case with Monica. She grew up in a relatively small family and has one older sibling: a sister named Monica. Although being the youngest sibling isn’t always easy, Monica managed to make the best of it.