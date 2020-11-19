Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Ursula Stolf

1 min ago

Rummaging through abandoned storage facilities doesn’t sound like most people’s idea of a good time, but it’s something that Ursula Stolf managed to make a career out of. Best-known as a cast member on Storage Wars Canada, Ursula was part of the show for its two season run. Unlike other people in the Storage Wars franchise, Urusula wasn’t someone who had been a serious buyer for many years. Instead, she ran an online store and was still learning the ins and outs of the industry. Although she was new to the world of buying, she quickly showed the other buyers that she wasn’t to be played with. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ursula Stolf.

1. She’s Also An Actress

Being a reality TV star is great, but Ursula has dreams of being much more than that. She’s an aspiring actress. According to IMDB, she has one acting credit for a role in a TV miniseries called Fiix Software. It appears that she is still open to other acting opportunities.

2. She Makes Videos On Cameo

Even though Storage Wars Canada was short lived, the show built up a pretty strong fan base. Subsequently, Ursula gained a large following as well. She has recently started making personalized videos for her fans through a platform called Cameo. She currently charges $30 per video. For $9.99 people can also have the option to chat with her directly.

3. She Has A YouTube Channel

One of the best ways to capitalize on reality TV fame is to post content on social media. To make sure all of her bases were covered, Ursula started a YouTube channel in 2015. At the moment, she has over 1,600 subscribers and her channel has more than 105,000 views.

4. She Has A Pet Bird

When most people think of getting a pet, dogs and cats are the first animals that come to mind. However, Ursula decided to think outside of the box a little when it came to adding a pet to her family. In addition to having a dog, she also has Senegal parrot named Luna. Although Senegal parrots are good whistlers, they can’t typically talk.

5. She Enjoys Working Out

Staying active is something that has always been important to Ursula. Although it’s not always easy to get up and go to the gym, she always makes it a point to push herself. Not only does regular exercise keep Ursula looking good, it keeps her feeling her best too. She enjoys using her platform to help motivate others to be active and stay positive.

6. She Loves Fashion

If you were a fan of Storage Wars Canada, you may have noticed that Ursula was always dressed well. She has a great sense of style and loves putting together outfits that express her personality. Even though she loves fashion, Ursula isn’t the type of person who likes to follow the ‘rules’ when it comes to clothing. She wears what she wants and believes that life is too short to be boxed in by fashion faux pas.

7. She Grew Up In The Projects

Things weren’t easy for Ursula growing up. She came from a large family that didn’t have a lot of money. Despite growing up in the projects though, her parents always made sure that Ursula and her siblings had everything they needed. She actually didn’t even realize how poor they were for many years.

8. She Doesn’t Drink Alcohol

When she was a teenager, a terrible experience made Ursula vow to never drink alcohol again. She told iBid4Storage that she and some friends had gotten into a single car accident on the way to a party. After the accident, she continued to drink and got very sick. She hasn’t had a drink since that night and is now known as the designated driver.

9. She Wanted To Be A Singer

Like most people, Ursula’s life didn’t exactly pan out the way she always thought it would when she was younger. When she was a kid, she dreamed of becoming a singer. Although that dream never came true, she still loves to sing and enjoys doing it in her free time.

10. She Used To Be A Teacher

Ursula comes from a family where education has always been a priority. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. Before her days as a reality TV star, Ursula was a teacher. She loved working with children and appreciated the chance to make a difference in young people’s lives. One of her goals is to eventually go back to school to earn her PhD in education.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


