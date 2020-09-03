Comedians are known for pushing the envelope. So when Usama Siddiquee stepped on the America’s Got Talent stage to perform his stand-up routine, he had no plans of holding back. Although he got off to a good start, there were points in his routine that many viewers considered sexist. He even went as far as to tell a joke about one of the judges, Heidi Klum. Although Usama thought he had a good one on his hands, Heidi didn’t think so and made it very clear that she found the joke offensive. Usama is still proud of the joke, though, and he’s hoping that his straight forward style of comedy is able to take him all the way to the finals. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Usama Siddiquee.
1. He’s From Texas
Texas definitely isn’t the first (or second…or third) place that comes to mind when people think of stand-up comedy, but it’s the place that Usama called home for most of his life. He was born and raised in Plano, Texas which is where he got his start as a comedian.
2. He’s Had Acting Roles
Performing for America’s Got Talent isn’t the first time that Usama has been on TV. He’s actually had a handful of acting roles throughout the years. According to his IMDB page, he made his on screen debut in 2012 in a TV series called Work Related. His most recent acting gig was an appearance in Critically Ashamed in 2019.
3. He’s Always Been A Fan Of AGT
Getting the chance to compete on America’s Got Talent has always been a dream of Usama’s. He’s been a fan of the show since season one and although he obviously wants to win, he’s grateful just to have had the opportunity. The truth is that even if he doesn’t win, he has gotten lots of exposure that will definitely help his career.
4. A Documentary Inspired Him To Move To New York
Usama eventually realized that if he wanted to take his comedy career to new heights, he would need to move to a big city like New York. Although he wanted to move, actually taking that step was a bit overwhelming. However, he credits a documentary with helping him take the leap. He said, “I saw this documentary ‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi.’ It’s this documentary about this sushi chef in Japan who is like 85 and all he does is try to make better sushi. This man has found something in sushi in this path, in this way, and it’s all based on purpose and self-actualization. It’s based on pursuing something you love and devoting your life at getting better at something.”
5. He Went To The University Of Texas
As a Texas native, Usama decided that he wanted to stay close to home for his college career. According to his Facebook profile, he attended the University of Texas at Dallas. However, it’s unclear exactly what he majored in or if he ended up earning his degree.
6. He Does Dozens Of Shows A Week
Usama has a natural ability to make people laugh, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t constantly working on his craft, too. Usama takes comedy very seriously and likes to perform as much as he can. In an interview, he revealed that at one point in time he was performing nearly 30 shows every week.
7. He Hosts A Podcast
The stand-up stage isn’t the only place where Usama likes to flex his funny muscle. He and one of his good friends, Pranav Behari, host a podcast together called Mango Bae. The show itself features a wide range of topics and typically includes a new guest each week.
8. He Has Indian Roots
Usama is a first generation American. Due to his name and the jokes he often makes in regards to Osama Bin Laden, many people assume that Usama is Arabic, however, that isn’t the case. Both of his parents immigrated to the United States from India. He is a part of the Bengali ethnic group which is one of the largest ethnic groups in the entire world.
9. He’s A Tutor
Stand-up comedy has been good to Usama so far, but like many up and coming creatives, he also has to take on other jobs to pay the bills. With that being said, he has worked as a math tutor for the last several years. While tutoring may not seem like a glamorous job, it works for Usama.
10. He Was Nervous About How Simon Would Respond To His Performance
Simon Cowell is known as one of the meanest judges in reality TV. Although Simon is much tamer on America’s Got Talent than he was on American Idol, just seeing him sit at the panel strikes fear in many hearts. Prior to going on the show, Usama was nervous about how Simon would react to his comedy. Ironically, though, it ended up being Heidi who was the toughest critic.