10 Things You Didn’t Know about USA’s “Cannonball”

Everybody loves a good competition show, and Cannonball is here to provide just that. Hosted by Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz, Cannonball consists of water a filled obstacle course that requires contestants to bring their a game in order to survive. As you can imagine, there will be lots of slipping and sliding, and only one contestant will be able to be the lucky winner. If you’re like most people and are looking for something to watch, Cannonball might just be the perfect thing to keep you entertained during this pandemic. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about USA’s new competition show, Cannonball.
1. The Show Is Based On A UK Show With The Same Name
Cannonball is a new show in the United States, but it isn’t technically a new show. The show is actually based on a British show with the same name and concept. Unfortunately, the original version of the series only aired for one season in 2017. Hopefully the American version has a longer run.
2. There Will Be 10 Episodes
Due to COVID-19 production across the entire entertainment industry is on hold. This means that there haven’t been many new shows lately, and several of the new shows we have gotten have been self filmed and only had a few episodes. The good news is that season one of Cannonball will consist of 10 full episodes.
3. The Winner Gets A Cash Prize
The prize is obviously one of the most important elements to any competition show. The better the prize, the more competitive people are willing to be. The lucky winner on Cannonball will take home a cash prize of $10,000 and some serious bragging rights.
4. The Network Specifically Wanted To Work With Mike
Mike and his wife currently have a reality show that airs on USA which has allowed him to develop a strong relationship with the network. When they were looking for someone to host Cannonball, he was the first person who came to mind. He Told TV Insider, “I got told about the show by Renee [Young], a host and backstage interviewer at WWE. She came to me and was like, “Are you up for Cannonball? I’ve heard from a bunch of different people in the industry that this show is coming out, and you were attached to it.’ I had no idea about it. Then all of a sudden, I got the call from USA about setting up a meeting. They wanted to show me the show and were really excited about it. They told me I was the only one they wanted to talk to.”
5. Mike And Rocsi Didn’t Get To try Any Of The Challenges
Being on the set of a show like Cannonball was lots of fine for Mike and Rocsi. As you can imagine, Mike and Rocsi wanted to try some of the challenges on the course. Sadly, they didn’t get the chance. Hopefully the show will be brought back for a second season and they can get the chance to enjoy some of the water slides.
6. There Are A Wide Variety Of Competitors
One of the best things about Cannonball is the fact that it will include a diverse group of competitors. Essentially, this is the type of show that almost anyone can be on. Even people who aren’t particularly athletic can still be successful on the course.
7. There’s No Real Way To Strategize
Most people go into competition shows with a clear strategy on how they plan to win. But according to Mike Mizanin, creating a strategy for this game is virtually impossible. He said, “There’s no strategy to this game. The way these contestants contort their bodies to try and hit that bullseye is absolutely entertaining, it’s applaudable and you’re going to love it.”
8. There’s a Third Host
Mike Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz aren’t the only two hosts Cannonball has. The show’s third host is Simon Gibson although his official title is “sideline reporter“. Gibson is a Los Angeles based comedian who has performed his routines on some of the biggest comedy stages in the world.
9. Filing Took Place In California
Filming for Cannonball took place at Hansen Dam Recreation Park in Los Angeles. There is an aquatic center at the location, but the obstacle course was specifically built for the show. For those who were hoping to visit the location and experience the course, you’re out of luck.
10. The Show Has An Official Instagram Page
Cannonball airs Thursdays on USA at 8pm EST. If you want to keep up with the show in between episodes, there is an official Instagram account you can follow. Images and clips from the show will be shared on the show’s Instagram page. Currently, the account has 2,376 followers.